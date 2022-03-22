To this day, I still love eating tomato sauce over cold pasta for breakfast. Ragu over thin spaghetti or angel hair with peas and corn was one of the things my mom could cook, so we ate it at least once a week and I basked in the leftovers the next morning. Her baked chicken would still taste like home, if she cooked anymore, and her pork chop might sizzle on my plate with a familiar waft of garlic that would tantalize my olfactory system. The chocolate cake she now bakes for my children’s birthdays tastes like birthdays should. While my mom’s cooking was marginally better than my grandmother’s, I still embrace the flavors of childhood delights, whether it’s Campbell’s chicken noodle soup or a chocolate malted milkshake made with Breyer’s ice cream.
Morsel Memories
Our childhood foods form our tastes and future preferences. Like our brains, our palettes surely develop over time (the brain isn’t fully finished until the age of 25). It isn’t just home-cooked meals that appeal to us decades later when we are fully developed adults, it’s the taste and flavors associated with our experiences as kids. Pizza Hut pizza, though many of them have curiously turned into peaked-roofed urgent cares, is still my top choice, especially as a cold item for leftover breakfast.
It’s the psychology in which these tastes are rooted that makes us most vulnerable to the tricks that Big Food plays on us. Among other aspects of our "liking" and "wanting" food (these are measurable terms in their world), the things that bring us happy thoughts of a carefree childhood are things upon which they capitalize.
And, of course, I’m writing this after having procured a terrible combination of frozen yogurts — including a blue one flavored like my nemesis, the pop rocket popsicle — complete with two gummy worms, blueberries and a dash of sprinkles for my 6-year-old who requested a treat for playing soccer so well. (The blueberries, she said, were "for good measure.")
Influences, both good and bad, are everywhere and they’re easy to fall prey to. To me, saying “no” all the time does more harm than good, but setting a basic foundation for children and influencing them with our own eating patterns is crucial, not just for now, but for when they’re adults making their own choices. I would give anything for my children not to be heckled on the playground for being rotund, as I was, but they’ll eventually have to make their own eating choices. All we can do as parents is set the tone and then cross our fingers that it’s worked.
It starts in utero. Even the amniotic fluid that encases the baby can start to widen or limit our palettes. It’s the same with breastfeeding or formula. Many circumstances influence kids’ eating habits beyond gender, family, community, age and genetics. It is these early life exposures to foods, sweets in particular, that contribute to the risk of becoming obese sooner or later in life.
Sweet science
We are bred to like sweet things. Mother’s milk is sweet. Tiny humans typically respond positively to sugar and salt and poorly to bitter tastes. In fact, a genetic predisposition may increase some people’s ability to taste bitter flavors, which, although not set in stone, can act as a marker for future dietary and health issues.
As set forth in a paper titled, “The sweetness and bitterness of childhood: Insights from basic research on taste preferences,” by Drs. Julie A. Mennella and Nuala K. Bobowski, the aversion to bitter tastes may actually be a defense mechanism against devouring poisonous plants at an age when we don’t yet know not to do so. If they’re bitter, we won’t go after them. The sweet stuff, though, like sugar water and mother’s milk, not only soothes, but can act as a pain reliever as well.
As we reach adolescence, our preference for sweets typically decreases, but for children whose foods were sweetened as a child, this doesn’t seem to be the case. “Through familiarization, children develop a sense of what should, or should not, taste sweet. During childhood, they learn the rules of cuisine: what to eat, how to eat, when to eat and how sweet a food is supposed to taste.” And with the amount of sugar food companies pump into our kids’ food today, that’s some pretty rough news.
Like anything we ingest in large amounts, the more sugar we eat, the more we need to eat — not only because we are addicted, but because it no longer tastes as sweet as it once did.
We are lucky in Southern Vermont that many of us have the ability to grow and raise some, if not all, of our own food. There is discussion in some arenas about how important it is to know where our food comes from and this may be the only way to evade Big Food’s next moves.
Chef Shift
Vermont native and chef, Brenton Lott, is anecdotal evidence of this. After honing his restaurant skills at several local gems like Four Columns, Peter Havens and the late Williamsville Eatery, Lott took his culinary skills to Colorado where he has found success in private chefery. Lott discusses his childhood dinners when we speak over video chat.
He imbues a bit of Vermont in each of his parties, taking care to source local ingredients and meats. There’s more to culinary expertise than one’s skill set and Lott credits the care he puts into each meal with his dining experiences as a kid. “I remember my mom putting massive amounts of work into the kitchen — to make sure [our meals] looked perfect.” Salad with every meal was important, he reports, as were warm plates. Warm plates! Talk about levelling up. He credits his brother’s travels with introducing him to new foods from around the world as well.
Lott says he was surprised when he left Vermont and realized that not everyone could just whisk out to the garden for some fresh green beans. He is passionate about choosing seasonal produce and preserving local food year-round and for that reason, his menu is ever-changing.
He offers me a cooking tip when I explain my woes in attempting to sear scallops perfectly. In a cast iron or non-stick pan, he says, heat a high-heat oil and drop dry scallops into the pan. While waiting for them to cook, he suggests picking them up slightly so the oil can get underneath the mollusk. “Drop it down three or four times for a beautiful sear.” This is one trick I’m going to keep up my sleeve.
Chef Brenton Lott’s Basil & Arugula Pesto Recipe
*Courtesy of Chef Lott
Ingredients
1 cup fresh organic arugula
1 cup fresh basil (not Thai Basil)
1 cups Italian olive oil
1 small Spanish onion
4 garlic cloves
½ cup or pine nuts (you can also use cashew)
½ cup of grated parmesan cheese
⅛ cup of fresh lemon juice
4 dashes hot sauce
4 dashes Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon sugar**
1 tablespoon dried Italian spice
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Salt and cracked pepper, to taste
Method
Dice onion, peel garlic and place into a cold pan with a touch of olive oil.
Cook over a medium to high heat to caramelized until golden brown.
Set aside to let cool.
In a quart container or tall bowl combine all ingredients and slowly blend with an immersion blender or food processor until silky smooth.
Fresh pesto is ideal for serving with crudité platters, as side sauces or adding to a fresh pasta dish. It also freezes well for future consumption.
** Author suggests omitting sugar for a healthier version, if desired.