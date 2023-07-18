On the first sunny morning we’ve had in a while, I sit down to chat with cookbook author Tracey Medeiros, who has just released the 10th-year anniversary revision of her publication, “The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook.”
We begin our conversation as I imagine we all are these days: discussing local implications of the recent flooding. Tracey says, “If any state can pull through this, it’s Vermont. We can set an example and plant that seed of the importance of humanity, the importance of community, being (together) as one. When one farmer suffers, the entire state suffers.”
Ten years ago, Tracey embarked on her journey to compile dishes from various farms, chefs and food producers to share the bountiful recipes featuring seasonal produce and locally grown foods with the world. She deems Vermont a “foodie state,” which it has become authentically. Ahead of her time in labeling the quiet farm to table movement, she admits that the term has spread across the nation like wildfire. “I have seen with Vermont, it (the farm to table movement) has expanded, it has grown, but it’s always been the philosophy here and they are so, so genius in keeping the integrity of it.”
Vermont has always been true to itself and this is no exception. In all other areas of the globe where farm to table has become a “thing,” Vermont has adhered to its roots, unintentionally getting labeled “cool” as a result.
Tracey has just come from a book signing and tasting event at the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester. She’s been kind enough to spend some time with me discussing her latest cookbook, just out June 6.
Rooted
Because of my Vermont roots, people gift me Vermont-themed things. We have a Vermont Strong license plate displayed in our home (thanks, Mom) and a beautifully handcrafted Vermont map hung proudly in our dining room (thanks, Honey). We also happen to have a Vermont-themed cookbook given to me years ago by my sister-in-law. When I asked my hubby to check its title, I wasn’t actually that surprised to see that I own Tracey’s original version of her “Vermont Farm Table Cookbook” — it’s fate.
Originally from Massachusetts, Tracey is not a native Vermonter, but holds the state in such high esteem that she may as well be. She discusses the importance of community in healing destruction like that brought on by the floods. “It’s the whole state. The whole state is the community.” She has spanned the region with the recipes and farms she features and includes dishes from local chefs like that of Brattleboro’s T.J. Buckley’s.
Medeiros has taken care to include recipes that celebrate hard-working farmers, featuring vignettes and creations from 3-acre family farms to the oldest flour company in America, King Arthur Baking Company. There really is something for everyone. Recipes can be augmented to make them lighter (sub milk for cream) or made seasonal by getting creative with what’s at the farm stand today. Tracey has curated a beautiful revision, maintaining 65 recipes from the original version and has added fresh takes on rainy day favorites like Vegan Chili and Spring Pea Soup as well as a delightful summery version of a Fattoush (or Lebanese) Salad.
Although I knew it was like asking her to choose her favorite child, this recipe is one of Tracey’s faves. A percentage of the proceeds from this revision and that of the original will be donated to the Vermont Foodbank. Tracey and her five other cookbooks can be found at traceymedeiros.com.
Maplebrook Farm’s Burrata Salad
From “The Vermont Farm Table Cookbook,” 10th Anniversary Edition, by Tracey Medeiros (Countryman Press, June 2023).
The Reluctant Panther Inn and Restaurant in Manchester/Executive Chef Sigal Rocklin
Basil Pesto
2 tightly packed cups fresh basil leaves
3 tablespoons raw pine nuts
1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (about 2 ounces)
3 medium garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salad
8 ounces baby spinach, preferably local
2 medium strawberries, hulled, and sliced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste
2 (2-ounce) balls fresh burrata cheese, cut in half
1/2 cup shelled pistachios, salted and roasted
1 to 2 tablespoons aged balsamic vinegar, or to taste
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Method
1. For the basil pesto: Place the basil and pine nuts into the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times. Add the cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper, then pulse several times more. While the processor is running, slowly add the olive oil in a steady stream until well blended and fairly smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.
2. For salad: In a large bowl, toss together the spinach and strawberries. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper until well combined. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle over salad, tossing until well coated.
3. Assembly: Smear the basil pesto onto a platter. Place salad in the center of a platter. Place the burrata on top. Scatter pistachios on and around the salad. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar on top and around salad. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve at once.
Note: Freeze the extra pesto for later use. Spoon into ice cube trays and freeze.
Remove the pesto cubes from the trays and place in a freezer.
Store up to three months.