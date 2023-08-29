We’ve been back in LA for just over two weeks. Even the brightest blue bird day in LA can’t compete with a rainy day Vermont vista, though we get some nice sunsets à cause de la pollution. We had a blazing sky the night before the forecasted tropical storm here, which was topped off by an earthquake. It wasn’t just our ceiling leak or our swinging chandelier that had me in emotional turmoil. The question ate at me — it shouted at me as my fear grew and an urge to protect my children spread through my body: Where are we safest and most likely to live the longest and healthiest life possible?
The Blues
I had read about Blue zones, places whose inhabitants live longer than those in other areas of the world, as identified by researcher and explorer, Dan Buettner. There are only five of them across the globe, though they’re a favorite topic for those writing about longevity. Blue zones seem exotic and far away, so it makes sense that they’re in the Costa Rican rainforest or in a place like Okinawa, Japan, a country that boasts long lives among its population. Blue zones must be off the grid, far away from the proximity of freeways, cell phone towers and unhealthy levels of pollution, like those in Sardinia and Greece, right? Surely, they are far off one-offs that got lucky.
When I think about blue zones, I envision a group of people sitting at an oceanside table, the wind breezing through their hair. They say cheers in Italian — “Saluti!” — clink their glasses together and wash mouthfuls of delicious bread and olive oil down with a rich, ruby red glass of wine. Blue zones indeed.
While my mind conjures up images of European blue zones, you may be as astounded as I was to learn there is one blue zone right here in the U.S. Not only in the U.S, but in California, not too far from where I sit writing this. About 60 miles east of the pollution of Los Angeles, deep in San Bernardino County, sits a city called Loma Linda, surprisingly one of the five blue zones.
Blue zones have been in the media of late for what they eat: a (mostly) plant-based diet featuring lots of green leafy veggies and lots of legumes like beans and other fiber-rich plants. For the zones in Greece and Sardinia, you can imagine residents follow the healthy Mediterranean Diet, which is rich in fibrous veggies, seafood and those magical legumes. Moderate drinking (especially with friends over a meal) is a pillar of their regime as well, but it’s not JUST about what’s on their plate or in their glass. It’s about a combination of factors, the least of which is residing in a supportive community that enables inhabitants to make good decisions about their lifestyle.
Loma Linda, as its name suggests, is neither tropical nor Mediterranean. It is not seaside. Rather, it is a landlocked city, surrounded by industry. How then, are its inhabitants living such long, healthy lives? Loma Linda hosts a large population of Seventh Day Adventists, a religious group that endorses a healthy lifestyle, which includes a mostly vegetarian diet. Members consider treatment of animals when choosing foods, and even those who do not follow a vegetarian or vegan diet typically forego pork and shellfish, which is deemed unclean in passages of the Bible. Seventh Day Adventists also forego caffeine and alcohol, unlike some of the other zones.
Blue Zone bylaws
Regardless of where the blue zone is, these five areas share certain premises by which they all seem to live their lives. Try implementing some of these habits to get into your blue zone.
Move it
Moving for fun is much more satisfying than dragging ourselves to the treadmill. Finding movement that not only fits into our day, but brings us joy helps to make it less of a grind. Find a walking buddy or start a garden and you’re halfway there. Those who dwell in the blue zone in Costa Rica continue to do manual labor well into their golden years.
Have a purpose
Easier said than done, but many in blue zones are either associated with a religion or have devoted themselves to volunteering within the community. Residents in blue zones identify with a reason as to “why I get up in the morning.”
Destress
Seventh Day Adventists religiously take a full day off to rest and literally unplug. For a full day and a half, there’s no TV, no internet and no work. Other blue zone communities practice destressing activities like meditation, prayer or by taking a siesta.
Hara Hachi Bu
Eating until they’re only 80 percent full is a common premise among blue zones, and not only in Okinawa where it originated centuries ago. Blue Zone dwellers typically eat their smallest meal in the late afternoon or early evening and don’t eat again until the following morning.
Balance booze
Surprisingly, with the exception of Loma Linda, blue zone communities drink moderately (and sometimes daily). Contrary to the recently adjusted guidelines passed down by WHO (World Health Organization,) deeming no amount of alcohol to be healthy, blue zones enjoy alcohol like resveratrol-packed red wine.
Community connection
Isolation and loneliness have been tied to shorter life spans. Even owning pets has been linked to longevity, so it may not be surprising that family, whether biological or chosen, is a central focus for those in blue zones. Close-knit communities are part of the equation for longevity and residents seem to choose social circles that support healthy behaviors.
Food focus
Blue zones steer clear of processed foods and sugary drinks in favor of foods like beans, nuts, whole fruits, veggies and leafy greens. Healthy fats, grains and soy are fair game, whereas dairy and meats are eaten only occasionally. Turmeric, ginger and garlic have also been linked to longevity.
Try this black bean dish to get into the blue zone and to spice up your weekly menu!
Legume-rich Southwest black bean bowls
Ingredients
2 cans black beans
1 bell pepper, any color, diced
½ red onion, diced
1 handful of cilantro, roughly chopped
1 egg
½ lime, juiced
1½ teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon cumin
¼ teaspoon dried oregano
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
Method
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Place black beans on baking sheet, reserving about ½ cup to use later.
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the beans are slightly dried out.
Remove from oven and allow to cool.
Add cooled beans, pepper, onion, cilantro, egg, lime juice and spices to a food processor. Pulse to combine ingredients until smooth. (Some texture is okay).
Transfer mixture to a large bowl, add bread crumbs and stir in remaining whole beans.
Form large patties and fry on a greased skillet until golden brown and cooked through.
Serve hot as part of a bowl or a burger and garnish as desired.