Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.