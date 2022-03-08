Before I knew any better, I swore off sweet veggies, nuts and whole grains in favor of less fibrous, lower calorie, higher sugar products approved by whichever diet I was on that month. Nuts were way too high in calories for me, so I ventured to my neighborhood health food store on a daily basis, where I made a beeline to the bulk aisle, grabbed a plastic bag and wielded as many huge scoops of Asian party mix and wasabi peas as I could fit. Just for good measure, I topped it off with dried cantaloupe that had been rubbed in a pound of sugar and made my way to the salad bar. There, I concocted a “salad” that hosted as many sesame chicken tenders as the box could allow. Filching a freebie with my fingers for the road, I avoided eye contact with the cashier who glared at me as I chewed my very large mouthful.
I couldn’t count the number of delis that asked me (not so nicely, I might add) to leave as a result of my avid taste testing. It may have been because I was young and entitled that I helped myself to bites of this and that as I erected my daily salad creation, but I think it was also a physical imbalance manifesting in a craving that, when presented with these types of crave-able foods, was unavoidable.
My ideals about food finally shifted when I finished my nutrition training. I embraced oats and other healthy (more caloric) options. I was astounded that, after eating a breakfast of oats and my forbidden peanut butter, I stayed satisfied for hours longer than I had with my previous breakfast of a (very large) muffin or bagel with butter. It clicked and started to make sense. I was giving my body a higher-octane fuel, and was getting more bang for my buck, so to speak.
Nuts are one of the most nutrient-dense foods out there, and most are extremely helpful for our overall health and blood sugar balance. With all these nut butters and nut milks, we’ve gone nuts for nuts and nut products. Here’s something that just might help us to get our nuts in a row.
So, what about nuts?
Almonds
While almonds share the top of the protein chart with peanuts, they’re rich in fiber, vitamin E, magnesium and manganese. Magnesium is great for brain health (let’s talk about that more next week) and they’re known to satisfy appetites and for their positive effects on blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure. Almonds are great for gut health as well.
Pistachios
Although these little gems make you work for them, they’re bursting with antioxidants and help lower inflammation in our bods. Packed with vitamin B6, fiber, protein and even phosphorus, these babies may even help stave off sweet cravings.
Peanuts
Though peanuts are vilified for their calorie content and for the fact that they’re made "stirrable" by adding hydrogenated oils and emulsifiers, peanuts are technically part of the legume family. Some circles are down on peanuts for their lectin content and, though lectins are easily removed from other foods by cooking them in various ways, removing lectins in peanuts is not so easy. If you have symptoms of inflammation or other gut health related issues, steering clear from peanuts may help. For those of you who don’t have any of those symptoms, peanuts are packed with fiber and protein (completed by the addition of whole wheat bread). They also contain magnesium and our beloved niacin and folate.
Cashews
High in magnesium, cashews not only are known to aid cholesterol and overall heart health, but are said to lower risk for stroke as well. Because they don’t spike our blood sugar as much as some other snacks, they are a good option for people who are looking to control their blood sugar, like those of us with Type 2 diabetes. A great source of omega-3s, cashews are rich in healthy fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, they can be very satisfying when eaten in moderation. With their high fiber content, they’re said to act like a prebiotic, allowing us to assimilate our trusty probiotics to a greater extent.
Pecans
Though lower in protein than some of their compatriots, pecans contain fiber, copper and even some iron. They are also high in manganese and zinc, which are integral to brain function, immunity, metabolism and, well, everything else!
Walnuts
The antioxidant powerhouse of all common nuts, walnuts contain vitamin E and polyphenols as well as omega-3s. Walnuts reduce inflammation within our bodies, which may stave off certain kinds of cancers and type 2 diabetes. They’re known to lower blood pressure and to offer support against aging (so we never look like the withered shell of a walnut), in addition to aiding brain health.
Hazelnuts
Hazelnuts, like their nutty companions, are high in antioxidants, lower cholesterol and aid overall health. Research indicates that hazelnuts reduce inflammation and may increase fertility, so, depending on your family planning goals, you may want to put down the Nutella. High in manganese, copper, potassium, folate and vitamin B6, they’re good for brain health, like walnuts.
Macadamia Nuts
This decadent, oily nut made my “no way” list for many years, but it packs a punch showcasing fiber, thiamine, manganese, magnesium, iron and vitamin B6 among its nutrient list. Rich in monounsaturated fats (the one that made avocados famous) this nut is high in antioxidants, is good for your heart health and helps to heal your gut.
Brazil Nuts
I’d be remiss if I omitted these power players, which are chock-full of selenium and many other essential nutrients. Selenium helps prevent mental decline as we age and helps to regulate thyroid (a key player in metabolism). High in protein, copper, manganese, zinc, magnesium and many more, these are a great addition to your diet.
Milking it
Nut milks have become all the rage as we seek alternative dairy and protein sources. From almond and coconut milks to hazelnut, macadamia and walnut, “milk” is now freely used to describe anything that is broken down and processed until it is a creamy substance that looks nothing like its original source. I always wondered how much they needed to smoosh a firm, green soybean to get it to form that white watery liquid that I dumped in my coffee when my fad diet called to eliminate cows’ milk.
Nut milks aren’t all bad and some are actually more nutrient-rich than their bovine predecessor. Because they’re not naturally as creamy, however, some non-dairy milks are laced with oils and emulsifiers that are unhealthy and inflammatory. Yuck.
Nuts are a great addition to our diet, but their milk versions will not provide the complete protein that animal dairy does. If you’re nutty for nut milk, be sure to read the ingredients and buy milks that contain the minimal amount of ingredients: the nut being milked and water. Chances are that your favorites contain gut offenders like emulsifiers such as soy lecithin, guar or gellan gums, locust bean gum or carrageenan and/or sugar. Flavored versions of nut milks abound, but contain natural flavors, tons of sugar or our old friend vanillin (which is sourced from pinecones or the parts of beavers where the sun don’t shine).
As we consumers begin to pay closer attention to what’s on our labels, companies are churning out nut milks with more simple ingredients. If you can’t locate one, try making your own! As with anything, nuts and nut milks should be eaten in moderation.
Roasted Beets
Ingredients
3 to 4 large red beets
2 tablespoons salt (for water)
1/3 cup chevre (goat’s milk cheese)
¼ cup walnuts, chopped
1 lemon
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Method
To a large pot, add water and salt.
Scrub beets, removing stems.
Add to water and bring to a boil.
Boil until fork tender, about 45 minutes depending on size of beets.
Remove from heat and let cool in a bowl.
When cool, peel beets, cutting into small wedges.
Preheat oven to 425°.
Place in a small baking dish and coat with olive oil.
Divide chevre into dollops, dropping around on top of mixture.
Sprinkle walnuts over beets, adding salt, pepper, lemon zest and parsley.
Cut zested lemon into quarters and place around edges of baking dish.
Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese bubbles.
Broil for 2 minutes if you desire more of a crisp on cheese and beets.
Squeeze lemon on beets prior to serving, if desired.