Reverse aging is raging. A fluid term, the essentials of “aging backward” include tonics, tinctures, supplements, exercises and, perhaps most crucially, a healthy diet. Medications have been identified that are thought to “slow the aging process” like metformin and then, of course, there are the good old fillers and Botox. While these simply cover up the symptoms of aging and do not address the root cause, which is, of course, age, their effects are coveted by many. Rarely do we see a line on a someone’s face that hasn’t been earned by living life. Worry lines, laugh lines, they all are roads on the map of life etched into our visages, but many of us are all too happy to attempt to clear that canvas.
Living on the west side of Los Angeles, attempting to raise two kids who are a bit salt-of-the-earth and understand that there are many more important things than diamonds and Range Rovers (egads,) I am grateful that they get to see two beautifully older ladies aging gracefully … and naturally. Both of their grandmothers have chosen to show off the lives they’ve lived on their faces and they’re more beautiful (in my humble opinion,) for doing so.
I’ve gotten used to seeing plastic faces that won’t move, almost as if it’s the norm. This is the land where natural faces over the age of 21 are the exception to the rule. Girls often get Botox here before they can legally drink and certainly before they can rent a car or run for president. Why is it considered so awful to age?
Long longevity
Perhaps more important than aesthetics is the longevity of our bods. It doesn’t matter how good we look if our ticker stops or if our joints prevent us from bending in certain angles; the quality of life we once had just isn’t the same. We know that antioxidants are known to repair cellular damage and that a healthy diet will take us far. We shouldn’t drink too much, have to sleep eight hours a night and wake up in time to exercise before we start our day. We are told that these pillars are the makings of a perfect, healthy life and more, but how many of us have the bandwidth to add all of these things and more to our already-full to-do list?
The anti-aging market has reached nearly $70 billion today and is well on its way to reaching $100 billion by the year 2030. In addition to countless supplements and tonics, juices, face products and light masks, some treasures that people swear by (but could also be fads just passing through) include collagen-rich bone broth, powders and supplements. Colostrum, the precursor to breast milk produced by mammals just after the birth of a baby, has entered the anti-aging arena as well. Just how much do these supplements help with aging backward?
Collagen
Collagen is found abundantly in our bodies and is the protein that gives our skin its suppleness, structure and elasticity. It’s present in our connective tissue, joints, skin, tendons, bones and cartilage. It plays a role in maintaining our tissue, repairing cells and in immune response. It also helps to facilitate communication amongst our cells. As we get older, our collagen production levels dip, leaving us saggier and more wrinkly than we were as younger versions of ourselves. Studies have shown that collagen supplements aided skin elasticity after just four weeks and women experienced a 13 percent reduction in fine lines and wrinkles after 12 weeks. Aside from aesthetic changes, collagen has been linked to relieving joint pain, aiding muscle mass, preventing bone loss and even digestion. Collagen is even said to promote nail and hair health.
Since most collagen products are not yet tested for the presence of heavy metals (and a lot of metals collect in animals’ bones), source your collagen products well. Natural food sources of collagen are found in chicken and fish, especially in skin and in eggs, citrus and tropical fruits as well as garlic, gelatin, leafy greens, beans and nuts. We are more likely to absorb collagen to a greater extent from natural sources rather than from supplementation, but when it comes to dietary products, marine collagen is said to be more absorbable than bovine sources in general.
Colostrum
Breastfeeding is an easy way to help establish the gut microbiomes of our little ones. Colostrum, a substance secreted by mammals after they’ve given birth, is tailored specifically for their young. It’s filled with more nutrients than cow’s milk, but contains less lactose and more fat and protein. Colostrum has been known for its health benefits for centuries, but is becoming more mainstream. It is thought to aid immunity through its high antibody content and has been shown to reduce inflammation in both the gastrointestinal tract and respiratory system in both children and adults. It has been used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and a host of other ailments. It’s said to promote faster athletic recovery and aids in skin radiance and hair regrowth.
Use of colostrum supplements in adults may help increase immunity, thereby reducing infections and aiding gut health. In addition to nutrients like vitamins A, E, B12 and K, colostrum contains calcium and magnesium as well as growth hormones and digestive enzymes. Because it also contains lactose, those who are intolerant to dairy may experience the same effects when using colostrum. Some companies claim that they harvest colostrum once calves have gotten all the necessary nutrients and subsequently harvest it for human consumption. Check for sources that are responsibly harvested and are free of additional hormones, pesticides and antibiotics.
Peanut Butter Cup Collagen Pudding(This is a great replacement for store-bought puddings and gelatins.)
Ingredients
• 1 cup whole milk
• ¼ cup maple syrup (or less depending on taste)
• ¼ cup cocoa powder
• 3 scoops collagen powder
• 1 tablespoon potato starch
• ¼ cup almond milk
• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 pinch of salt
Method
Warm milk over medium heat, whisking in syrup, cocoa and collagen until blended.
In a small bowl, whisk potato starch with almond milk until smooth.
Add to chocolate mixture and continue to heat, whisking constantly.
Stir in vanilla and salt.
Remove from heat and pour into a glass dish (I used a pie dish).
Allow to sit in fridge for three hours.
Remove any film on top or stir before serving.
Serve and garnish with a peanut butter swirl and banana or as desired.