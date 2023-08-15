One May evening, when the temperature plunged to below freezing in what should have been our springiest month, we soon realized that peach and apple season would be short and perhaps not so sweet. This news alone sent area farmers reeling, with some estimating that they’d lose nearly 60 percent of their apple crop. Peaches in my neighborhood are on strike this year and the blueberries are more sour than sweet. Deluged in water with little sun to ripen our crops in Southern Vermont, it seems as though summer has been canceled.
Each time I attempt to grow something, whether it’s edible or just pretty, I come up with a larger bounty of pests than palatable fare. It’s hard work (and always has been) to farm anything, whether dairy cows, vegetables, fruits, livestock or flowers. Forego the use of pesticides, firming sprays or chemical fertilizers and the art of growing just got a lot more difficult.
Harlow Farm
Speaking to third-generation grower, Dan Harlow, whose brother owns and runs Harlow Farm in Westminster, the rain canceled their use of pest management this year. “We weren’t able to treat the insects like we usually do.” Harlow describes how they use stinging wasps for pest control on things like tip worm rather than sprays. “Because of the rain,” he continues, “the wasps were like ‘we’re not flying in this’.”
Who can blame them? Though we were spared the damage experienced in northern Vermont, we’ve seen houses float down the river. We’ve seen evacuations of people and farm animals. We’ve witnessed the desolation of field after field of crops. Much of our landscape has been remapped as it was by Irene, if only temporarily, and only now do the rivers run clear.
Perhaps the most superficial losses are swim days and barbecues. We lament being rained out at outdoor events like those at the Retreat Farm, but what are the true costs?
In August of last year, I wrote that when Tropical Storm Irene hit in 2011, we all thought it was a one-off. Yet 12 years later, here we are printing "Vermont Strong" license plates again. Gov. Scott recently declared all 14 counties in the state disaster areas due to the combination of unprecedented levels of rain with May’s unprecedented frost event.
With so many events of "unprecedented" magnitude, what exactly is precedented now? I think it’s clear that the only thing we can do is to expect the unexpected. Though Harlow Farm lost several of its fields during the floods, some were saved by the magic of irrigation during May’s frost. Apparently, there’s just enough heat generated through irrigation during a freeze to allow a plant to survive. According to Dan Harlow, the strawberries froze in the field and, after the 1/8 of an inch of ice on them melted, they were as good as new! Frozen in time!
This summer, wetter and cooler than we’ve seen in a while, is no less extreme. According to Harlow, extremes are the new norm. Jack Walker Manix of Walker Farm said the same thing last year, during a hot and arid summer.
In the wake of the absence of apples from their farm, Harlow feels for other fruit purveyors. “(It’s) devastating because they have to wait a whole year. For us, we can go out and plant another row of lettuce and it’ll be ready in two weeks.” He’s not just focused on the farmers. “Not only the owners, but all the people who work for them, you know? People who would come in and pick apples and it’s just not there.”
Is it just me or are rain drops bigger now? Harlow agrees and as Manix explained only a year ago, it’s the extremes that get us. It’s not a mild rain or as Manix remembers, a good old all-day drenching as we used to get.
Warming woes
The implications of global warming are right in front of us. They’re in our yard, our basement and worse, but they’re less than textbook. According to the Sixth National Climate Risk Assessment regarding hazardous heat which was published last year, Vermont currently experiences seven days over 91°F. Over the next 30 years, that number is expected to rise to 16, representing a 128 percent increase in hot days. Yet we’ve seen nothing of the sort this year.
“We’ve been doing this for 100 years and we are still learning.” When I ask Harlow about one of the hardest things about farming, he answers “Mother Nature”.
There are countless implications as a result of the 2°F increase in Vermont’s average temperature since 1900. Warmer winters featuring shorter freezes and earlier thaws are just one of them. Rainfall has increased by 21 percent since the same date and we’ve gotten 2.4 more days of heavy rain since the 1960s, though this summer feels like 10 times that. Yet drought continues to be a projected problem, as it was last year. The Vermont Climate Assessment conducted in 2021 and led by the University of Vermont warns that 70 bird species could disappear from Vermont’s landscape in the next 25 years. Warmer weather makes conditions less than desirable for our sugar maples, but presents optimal circumstances for certain invasive plants and insects, presenting our farmers with yet another obstacle to overcome.
Tourism will increase for those looking elsewhere for relief from the heat. Since heating accounts for the largest amount of energy used statewide, the study recommends that we go electric for heat and transportation. I read somewhere that we have 10 years to rectify the warming of the planet. With our state’s Capitol under water this summer, how much more can we take? It’s a perfect storm and yet, as we’ve learned this summer, no storm is perfect.
Peach berry corn biscuit shortcake
Ingredients
For the corn biscuits
2/3 cup milk
2 teaspoons white vinegar
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup corn meal, medium grind
1/3 butter (chilled, cut into slices and quartered)
For the blueberry compote
2 cups blueberries (fresh or frozen)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon maple syrup
For the whipped ricotta
1 cup ricotta cheese
3 tablespoons maple syrup (sweeter if desired)
2 sprigs mint, destemmed
1 tablespoon lemon, juiced
1 teaspoon lemon, zested
Peaches and mint for garnish
Method
To make the biscuits, preheat oven to 425°F.
Add vinegar to milk. Allow to sit.
In a cold bowl, sift flour, baking powder, salt and cornmeal.
Mix dry ingredients and add butter, mixing just until it forms a crumby mixture.
Add milk slowly until just moistened. Mix lightly with hands, and knead on a floured cutting board. Don’t overwork dough and allow it to stay cool.
Roll out dough to about 3/4 inch and cut out biscuits using a 3-inch glass.
Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Bake for 15 minutes or until fluffy and golden brown.
For the blueberry compote, add blueberries, lemon juice and syrup to a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and then lower heat, simmering with the top off until sauce reduces, about 25 minutes.
For the whipped ricotta, add all ingredients to food processor and blend until smooth.
Assembly
Split biscuit in half, spreading ricotta over the bottom layer and topping with blueberry compote. Add peaches to top and replace second half of corn biscuit, or leave off to the side.
Enjoy right away to know that summer’s still here!