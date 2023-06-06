Upcoming special events

Gentle Stretch Yoga Every Tuesday in the back yard of the Inn (weather permitting). Call Donna Smyth at Wild Fire Yoga 802-579-3360 to register.

Sunday Brunch every Sunday, 9:30 to 1 p.m. at the Inn. Call 802-490-2632 to reserve a table. The brunch menu includes eggs benedict with asparagus, vanilla iced scones with fresh clotted cream, Vegetable frittatas, Belgian waffles, baked French toast casserole (you just gotta try it), Monte Cristo sandwiches and, of course, hair of the dog; your choice of bloody Mary or mimosa.

Flammekuchen (German flatbread pizza) every Thursday and Friday night and soon to be Saturdays noon to evening outside in our beer garden next to the Green River. Complete with beer, wine and full bar.

4 Rooms available with included served, gourmet breakfast. Check reservations at greenriverbridgeinn.com.

The Inn and the grounds are also available for rent for special events. Weddings, showers, receptions, reunions, family gatherings. For availability and pricing, call 802-490-2632.

Special performance on June 24 by Charlie Chronopoulos on the back lawn of the Inn.

Epsilon Spires Multidisciplinary Artist Salon: Transcendence: Call & Response - Things Unseen performances at Epsilon Spires on July 7 and Transcendence - Saturday Workshops at Green River Bridge Inn, July 8.