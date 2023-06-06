GUILFORD — White Church: Check.
Covered Bridge: Check.
Shady maples, babbling river, cascading dam ... check, check, check!
The confluence of Stage and Green River roads in Guilford has quietly served locals for years as a leafy sanctuary from summer heat, and in autumn, a fiery backdrop for many a foliage photo shoot. Come winter, the white church that looks over the dam and the clusters of 18th-century homes nestled in the snowy hills twinkle like the setting of a Norman Rockwell painting.
Obvi, only two things could improve such a magical location: Beer and Flammekuchen.
Innkeepers Lee and Bob Mann first encountered, then fell in love with, Flammekuchen (aka German flatbread pizza) during their five-year stint in Oberkirch, Germany. Now they have taken over management of the Green River Bridge Inn at the heart of Guilford’s idyllic crossroads, bringing with them, a taste of the old country. The pristinely restored colonial now operates as a bed & breakfast, wholistic spa, event space, restaurant and bar.
At this point, the restaurant is only open three shifts a week. Sunday brunch. Thursday and Friday for dinner. The brunch menu ranges from eggs benedict with asparagus to French Toast Casserole, the latter of which consists of soaking a French baguette overnight in egg batter and brown sugar.
Dinner is more streamlined: Menu choices are simply arugula salad and Flammkuchen. Thin crust, dusted with cornmeal, pies average 13 bucks a piece and have toppings such as goat cheese, speck, caramelized onions, mushrooms and gruyere. Other options include Flammkuchen with apples, creme fraiche, cinnamon, sugar, and flamed with Calvados.
The restaurant itself is a rambling series of intimate dining rooms, each decorated with antique furniture and unique table settings. The alchemy of dark wood, Persian rugs, Moroccan tabletops and eclectic oil paintings makes one suspect Hemmingway or Gertrude Stein may be sipping a side car at the bar.
In addition to a full bar, one may pair the Flammekuchen with any number of Austrian wines and German lagers. In fact, next month, Lee and Bob plan to open a beer garden on the outdoor grounds of the inn, open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and that will boast front-row seats to the rushing Green River.
For overnight stays, the inn offers four furnished rooms, all of which come with gourmet breakfast and one of which (ask for the Sunrise room!) is equipped with French doors leading to a second-floor veranda and (Norman Rockwell would surely disapprove) a two-person hot tub. Meow.