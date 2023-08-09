MANCHESTER — Lyman Orton, proprietor of the Vermont Country Store, held a Q&A session to present the opening of his private art collection "For the Love of Vermont: the Lyman Orton Collection" to a packed Arkell Pavilion at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC).
The exhibit emphasizes artwork produced in Vermont prior to the 1970s and includes pieces by well-known artists like Rockwell Kent, Hazel Kitts Wires, Harry Shokler and Luigi Lucioni. The paintings illustrate the landscape, the people, the history and the culture of Vermont.
It was important to Orton to make the opening event and the three-and-a-half-month-long exhibit comfortable and welcoming for all.
“I want to get over the intimidation factor,” Orton said, who admitted he still feels intimidated in certain museums and art centers. “It’s okay. No one’s going to judge you on your knowledge of art.”
SVAC curator Alison Crites and Orton have made the paintings accessible, allowing visitors to get close enough to feel as if they’re living in the scene. Chairs and couches are scattered around the galleries, offering places for people to sit and talk, no whispering necessary. And signs have been printed in a font large enough for everyone to be able to read.
Following the Q&A, Orton and Anita Rafael, author of "For the Love of Vermont: the Lyman Orton Collection," signed books in Yester House, where the exhibit is on display, until their fingers cramped.
“I saw people I hadn’t seen in years,” Orton said, noting that at one point the line went out the door. “And I met a bunch of new people. I had a ball.”
In attendance at the event were Matthew Perry and Susan Grimaldi, two Vermont painters whose work is in the exhibit.
“I’ve known Matthew since the ‘80’s,” Orton said of his old Weston neighbor. “He’s the Pied Piper of art for young people.”
Perry is co-founder of the Vermont Arts Exchange of North Bennington, a nonprofit arts outreach organization. His pastel on paper illustration, "Prince Cookstove," was used for the cover of the Stratton-Bromley magazine’s annual dining guide.
Grimaldi’s piece, Orton Family Barn, is a depiction of the crumbling historic Orton family barn in Plainsfield, Vt. She used Roche pastels from Paris which produce an iridescent quality, giving the painting bold colors and hints of sparkle.
Included in Orton’s collection are works created through GRACE (Grass Roots Art and Community Effort). GRACE was founded in Hardwick in 1975 by Don Sunseri, who has since passed. The program is designed to give those living in nursing homes and those with disabilities an artistic outlet by asking them to make art from their earlier memories.
One of Orton’s favorite pieces in his collection is Snow Rollers, by GRACE artist Glen Buck. It is a mixed media collage illustrating horses packing snow on the road by pulling large rollers, making it easier for horse drawn carriages to travel. The collage is framed in seashells.
“It is inspiration at its best,” Orton says, referring to seashells surrounding the winter scene. “There are no rules telling him he can’t do this.”
As part of the exhibit, a table stacked with index cards has been placed in a top floor gallery. Next to them sits a sign asking, “WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT VERMONT?” Orton added his own index card prompting responders to leave their name and cell number along with their comments.
“Some people left their number,” Orton said, putting on his businessman cap. “I’ll call a few of them up. That’s good business.”
Throughout the exhibit, Orton has signs welcoming visitors to email him with contributions of new, corrected, or missing information related to the artists, the artworks, and locations represented in the pieces.
Orton’s collection has evolved from searching for furniture in antique shops with his dear friend Barbara Melhado to owning a treasure trove of more than 400 paintings, wood engravings and original Saturday Evening Post magazine covers. Before the exhibit, the entirety of his collection was hanging in the Vermont Country Store office in Manchester.
“It’s a good thing I have the office because I don’t think I would have continued this if I had to store them in an attic,” Orton said. “There’s no pleasure in that.”
And continue he has, with his most recent piece, Cecil Crosley Bell’s "Evening in the Park," a painting of a Rutland bandstand, arriving just days before the show’s opening.
A talk at SVAC called "The Many Meanings of Maple" will reference some of the maple sugaring paintings in Orton’s collection. The presentation, given by Michael Lange, a professor of anthropology and folklore at Champlain College in Burlington, will be held on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
"For the Love of Vermont: the Lyman Orton Collection" will be on display at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester and at the Bennington Museum in Bennington until Nov. 5.
The book of the same name can be purchased at SVAC, Bennington Museum, Vermont Country Store or online.
For more information regarding both exhibits, visit the SVAC website at svac.org or the Bennington Museum website at benningtonmuseum.org.