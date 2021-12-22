SUNDERLAND — Being followed by a car while walking alone on a dark night. A store that looked like a great cover for an illicit business. Time spent photographing fires, riots and demonstrations.
These sights and experiences all planted seeds for former Vermont Magazine editor and publisher Philip R. Jordan's novel, "As Crooked as They Come: Chicanery, Comedy and Disorganized Crime in Yesterday’s Boston Underworld."
"I started thinking about it while I was commuting back and forth between home and the office, then I started writing things down," said Jordan, of Sunderland.
According to a book summary, the crime drama follows a single mom — and innocent daughter of a third-generation criminal — who learns that her father's ties to Boston’s underworld have led him to suspect an old enemy in the cold-case murder of his sister. She also discovers, to her horror, that her mother has unwittingly agreed to play a part in the father’s plot for vengeance, the summary reads.
Michelle Boisse, former art director of Vermont Magazine and one of Jordan's beta readers, said the book is more about the characters than the actual crimes.
"It's full of colorful characters, much like Phil himself," Boisse said. "And, there is a comedic touch to it."
The vehicle that followed Jordan on a dark night ended up pulling up next to him, and the driver attempted to sell him drugs, Jordan recalled. This was in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston.
"I realized I was in a part of town that was the center of mayhem back during Prohibition," he said.
He attended college in the Boston area, where his novel takes place. As a young journalist, he covered riots and protests with a classmate. His friend told the police they were with a radio station, and that Jordan was the station photographer.
"It was just as well that cops never thought, 'Why did a radio station have a photographer?'" Jordan said.
It was in that same area where he saw the store that looked like a front for an illicit business. Jordan said he started his book by creating the characters and thinking up a variety of scenarios.
"It just sort of took form," he said.
Once he had the story down, he fleshed out the time and place by reading many crime books. He said books by author Emily Sweeney especially helped him fine-tune the characters. He also found himself coming across individuals who fit his ideas for characters — a man chain smoking at a gas station, and a flight attendant who looked just like Patty, his protagonist.
"I'm a people watcher," he said. "I think you have to be if you're going to be a convincing writer."
"As Crooked as They Come" is available from Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, Bennington Bookshop in Bennington and other independent bookstores, as well as Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com.