MARLBORO — All are invited to come together Saturday for a day of tunes and brews with songs by the Beatles and Grateful Dead at Beer Naked Brewery. This event is a free outdoor concert.
Presented by Brooklyn production company Loop Troupe, Magical Mystery Jam features New York jam-band Ship of Fools performing the music of the Grateful Dead, and Loop Troupe’s own Family Band performing the music of the Beatles. Beer Naked Brewery, the first brewery in the Mount Snow Valley Region, will have beer, brick oven pizza and more available for purchase. There will also be a number of local vendors present throughout the show.
Schedule:
Noon: Beer Naked opens
1:30 p.m.: Ship of Fools playing the music of the Grateful Dead
4 p.m.: Loop Troupe Family Band playing the music of The Beatles
The event is all ages. Alcohol will be available for purchase. More information is available through the Facebook event.
Loop Troupe is a multi-media production company focusing on live music, theater and comedy.