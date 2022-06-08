NEWFANE — During the month of June, the Crowell Art Gallery at Moore Free Library, 23 West St., presents “Art Among Friends” by a group of six local artists: Connie Evans, Alice Freeman, Kathy Greve, Laurie Klenkel, Louise Zak and Lynn Zimmerman. A reception will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.
This group of artist friends came together online during the pandemic to create new work and encourage each other on their artistic journeys. This show is a sampling of their ongoing work. Most of the pieces are in watercolor, although some oils, collage and handmade paper books and boxes will also be on display.
Evans has dabbled in a range of arts including figurative sculpture, bookmaking, collage, painting with watercolor, gouache and oil, Japanese sumi-e painting, pen and ink drawing, paper marbling and botanical drawing. Her primary focus has been watercolor painting.
Freeman moved to Vermont in 1972 and started painting shortly thereafter. Over the years she has enjoyed painting in watercolor, acrylic, pastel, oil, and pen and ink, drawing cartoons, designing and painting furniture, and making quilts and collages.
Greve has been painting in watercolor since she was a youngster. Since then she has explored photography, block printing, pottery and acrylics, but she never lost her love for watercolor.
Klenkel’s professional career includes many creative ventures: landscape architect, graphic designer, historic preservationist, inventor, entrepreneur and pastry chef. Laurie has always enjoyed creative problem solving, trying to find the most desirable outcome. She approaches her artwork that way, too.
Zak began painting classes at the River Gallery School after she retired. Recently, she found the forced isolation in the pandemic liberated her artistic spirit and encouraged her to experiment with new approaches.
Zimmerman is, and always has been, an enthusiastic maker and painter of things. She is excited by color and the beauty of natural things and she combines those in her work in watercolor, oil, acrylic, gouache, colored pencil and ink painting.
The gallery is free and open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show will run through Wednesday, June 29.