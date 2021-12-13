DORSET — Over the past decade, children’s literature underwent an overhaul. The genre is now packed with stories with difficult themes and hard-hitting messages.
One local author pushed back. David Meiselman’s “Welcome to the Hollow,” 2021, is a bright, kind-hearted rebuttal to the new face of children’s literature. From its vivid illustrations to its meandering, gentle plot, the book is exactly what it seems to be at first — a sweet book for kids.
But “Welcome to the Hollow” isn’t escapism, exactly.
“I really felt that there was a need for something positive and constructive that would encourage and inspire children. No message, no agenda, no proselytizing,” Meiselman said.
The book follows the children of the Hollow as they play at the park in its center, paddle the river winding through it and spend time at their respective homes. To engage young readers, the book is peppered with questions on topics such as favorite colors and activities. It’s a gentle, unobtrusive story in which everyone belongs and the characters are cared for by engaged, caring adults. “Welcome to the Hollow” is a kind of utopia in miniature, and that’s by design.
Its 34 pages exude color and warmth. Meiselman wrote the book “to be a safe place for kids to be kids or to swim, and play in the snow and most importantly, to be included, and to include others.”
And he did it because he saw a need for a place like that: Children may no longer have space to play or even just exist without any outside demands. “I was trying to provide that environment for kids without getting complicated,” Meiselman explained.
“It seems to me that these kids are under tremendous pressure,” Meiselman said. “It gets harder and harder. Between social media and all these other forces, it’s very difficult to grow up and be a regular person.”
A part of creating that haven was his collaboration with the book’s illustrator, Mechelle Roskiewicz. They connected fairly early in the process through Meiselman’s publisher, Shires Press.
Roskiewicz is a painter, illustrator and sculptor who lives in Warrensburg, N.Y.
“He was an absolute delight to work with,” she said of Meiselman. Their process was involved, with a lot of email back and forth and phone calls in order to incorporate his feedback in the progressing illustrations.
And illustrations are a break from her normal body of work, which is primarily commissioned animal portraiture.
“The children's illustrations, I try to have a childlike feel to them,” she said.
She was on board with Meiselman’s message. “I just I think it's a great story. I think he wrote a charming book. And I was really honored to be asked to illustrate it for him. Really, what I tried to do is describe what he had in the words visually.”
After the project was finished, its publication was delayed by paper supply chain issues, a problem that’s plagued the entire publishing industry for most of the pandemic.
Literary roots
“Welcome to the Hollow” isn’t Meiselman’s first foray into the literary world — probably because he has a lot of life experience to draw on.
He was born in Brooklyn in 1947. After he flunked out of Brooklyn College, he decided to enlist in the Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam as a helicopter door gunner from 1968 to 1970. His choice to enlist wasn’t political, but he does see his service as a turning point.
“I have to say the Marine Corps changed my life. You know, it restructured me; I learned discipline. And when I came out, I was a totally different person,” Meiselman said.
He brought that drive to his studies. When he returned home, he finished his degree and then graduated New York Law School. By 1975, he’d begun a law practice that his wife, Myra Packman, would later join. They grew the firm to more than 80 employees, and retired in 2015. The two live in Dorset — a huge inspiration for the hollow in his children’s book.
During his career, he penned “Attorney Malpractice: Law and Procedure,” a textbook still cited by courts around the country. Since retiring, he also wrote “The Ten Rules for Business Success,” reviewed in the Banner by Don Keelan.
“That came about really because I had friends who would say, ‘So you practiced law for 40 years. What’d you learn?’ So I started thinking about it, and said ‘I might as well write it down,’” Meiselman said.
In a more artistic vein, he also once wrote a book of poetry. Packman recently put it together in a compendium. He describes the chapbook as depressing stuff. Still, he understands why he wrote it. “It’s a form of expression, and probably less expensive than going to a psychiatrist,” he joked.
He and his wife are good at expressing themselves — they write the newspaper's food column. In fact, Meiselman has been busy both before and after retirement.
Since their move to Dorset in 1999, he’s served on the board for Southern Vermont Arts Center, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Board — including three years as chairman — and been involved with Wounded Warriors and the Dorset Field Club.
But he’ll always make time to write. Right now, he’s about 75 pages into the outline of a new piece, a novel. It’s too early for him to share much, but the work is moving smoothly, something that’s less true of a concurrent drama piece.
But fans of “Welcome to the Hollow” needn’t worry. The book closes with an invitation to return to the hollow, and it sounds like Meiselman has plans to do just that.
“It was gonna be 10 books,” he said, laughing. “I already have the outline for the other nine books.”
"Welcome to the Hollow" is available at local bookstores, including Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, and Amazon.com.