BRATTLEBORO — New England Youth Theatre presents its spring musical, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” This production runs on April 8 to 10 as well as 15 and 16 at the theater, 100 Flat St. Friday shows are at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Step into the enchanted world of Arendelle, and join Elsa, Anna and all of their magical friends in this modern classic. Full of courageous adventure, whimsical magic and rollicking humor, ‘Frozen Jr.’ is a touching and empowering story.
Tickets are $10 for students, $13 for adults and $12 for seniors. Tickets can be purchased at neyt.org or at the box office on Wednesdays from noon to 5 p.m.
Audience must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Masks are optional, except for the matinee performance on Sunday, April 10, when masks will be required.
New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs and Assistive Listening Devices.