BRATTLEBORO — Jeannie Sutherland is the featured "Artist of the Month" at Harmony Collective: Artist Gallery, 49 Elliot St. in Brattleboro.
All profits from sales of her work in May will go to three local organizations: Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center, Windham County Humane Society and Rich Earth Institute.
The Fundraiser starts with a Silent Auction during the Gallery Walk, Friday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harmony Collective and then continues for the month of May. Sutherland explained, "I have been an artist all my life, focusing on animals and nature, especially trees. At 18, I was choosing between continuing with my art or pursuing wildlife conservation. I chose art, and then art therapy, and then as I got older, I wanted to teach in college so I got my PhD in 2014."
Now retired, Sutherland decided to honor her "two loves" by donating all her profits to local organizations. BEEC naturalist Patti Smith responded, "We are delighted that BEEC will be a beneficiary of Jeannie's beautiful, vibrant art and will be happy to put the proceeds to work caring for nature and wildlife."
Maya Richmond, the new executive director at Windham County Humane Society will make use of these donations as their website details; they are "working to create a vibrant, well-run and financially secure community-supported animal shelter that offers a variety of programs, services and facilities."
The funds will help them to promote the well-being and dignity of pets and other companion animals, and support their responsible stewardship by human caregivers.
All three of the above named organizations will receive the profits from the auction and the May sales of Sutherland's artwork. Harmony Collective is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 802-579-1501. For the Friday Gallery Walk, the gallery will stay open until 8 p.m.