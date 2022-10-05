BRATTLEBORO — Fungi Fest is happening at Brattleboro Clayworks, 532 Putney Road, now through Oct. 30.
With all this humidity, mushrooms keep popping up and more ideas for pottery are jousting around in Clayworks artisans' heads and into their hands. From ceramic mushrooms in all kinds of colors, to mushroom-adorned plates, mugs and bowls, and all sorts of artistic versions of our favorite fungi, Clayworks has something to please everyone. Even slime-free slugs are hanging out in the Gallery.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and by chance or appointment. More information is at brattleboroclayworks.com.