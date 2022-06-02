BRATTLEBORO — Gallery in the Woods is pleased to show oil paintings by Bobby DiTrani for the month of June with an opening reception on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. as part of Gallery Walk.
DiTrani's work focuses on themes of mythology, archetype and implied narrative, often with an environmental undertone. "Beautifully rendered figures full of energy and light in devastated landscapes. Drawing from past and contemporary influences, new myths are transcribed for our times. A climate of unrest described hovering amongst the natural world," reads a description of his work.
DiTrani's formative years were spent in the once small logging town of North Bend, Washington, and the heavily deforested Pacific Northwest informs his work. He studied painting at the Aristides Classical Atelier at the Gage Academy of Art in Seattle and then set out to wander. Often living in different parts of the United States such as Washington, Vermont and New Orleans, DiTrani works wherever he establishes a studio. When not painting or drawing, he frequently tours the country with his band, DiTrani Brothers.
In addition to his personal body of work, Bobby DiTrani has created imagery for bands such as The Resonant Rogues, Intuitive Compass, Mike Antone, Isenordal, Impulse Noise, Asymmetric Warfare, and his own band, DiTrani Brothers. He has also recently finished a project with poet GennaRose Nethercott and Ninepin Press entitled "Lianna Fled the Cranberry Bog," in which he created over 200 illustrations to accompany a series of narrative prose.
For more information, go to Gallery in the Woods, 145 Main St. in Brattleboro, galleryinthewoods.com or call 802-257-4777.