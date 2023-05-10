BRATTLEBORO — As many attendees of this season’s first Gallery Walk enjoyed the busy and high-energy vibes on Elliot Street and in the Harmony Lot, a more low-key, open-air musical experience could be found for a portion of the night on the lawn of the Center Congregational Church, where Newfane musician Alexis Pastuhov played a solo set with guitar and vocals.
“I love Gallery Walk,” he said when approached afterward and asked what he thinks of the long-running downtown arts event. “It’s awesome to get out and see the other music and see what everybody else is doing. I’m really looking forward to just exploring and seeing what’s going on.”
He ended his set with the emotionally heavy “All of the Flats” — available on streaming services under Pastuhov’s project Bad Galaxy — which he described as a love letter to a woman named Fiona, mentioned by name in the song.
“I’ve been ending a lot of shows with that song. I’ve never really disclosed what that song is about,” he said. “It’s obviously about a person, and a relationship, but there’s kind of a funny backstory to that, that I have never shared and I don’t intend to share just yet.”
Other entertainment included, over in Harmony Lot, the square-dancing group Neon Rainbow and local honky-tonk group The Rear Defrosters.
“Seeing dozens of people holding hands and square-dancing while somebody was calling was peak-charmingness,” said Erin Scaggs, Gallery Walk program director for the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance. “In all honesty, when I booked that musical piece, I hoped it would look exactly like it ended up looking on Friday.”
Gallery Walk is a downtown arts event that takes place the first Friday of each month during the warmer part of the year. During each event, which lasts from about 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., galleries stay open late and downtown takes on the format of a street festival, with vendors, family-friendly art activities, food, music and more. Scaggs said the May 5 Gallery Walk, which kicked off the current season, was one of the best-attended events to date.
“The beginning of the season is always a really big sort of embodiment of this feeling of the community really wanting to get out there and see each other,” she said. “Everybody has been cooped up all winter. We are energized, and we are absolutely dying for ways to connect with each other and be outside and share space, and really just celebrate. I feel like Friday absolutely was a great representation of that.”
Scaggs noted that organizers changed the layout this year, moving a lot of the components to the Harmony lot, “which just by virtue of its shape, and the fact that it feels fairly enclosed, makes for a very sort of cozy and insular experience,” she said, adding, “I think parents feel really comfy letting their kids run amok.”
Crista Yagjian, of Guilford, said Gallery Walk is her 14-year-old son Nate Feindel’s favorite thing to do in the spring, summer and fall.
“What I love so much about it — my son Nate has a disability; he has Down syndrome — I really appreciate that the event is super accessible,” Yagjian said. “The space is open. They really are thoughtful about making sure people are safe, and not just in a physical way, but in an inclusive way.”
She said Nate especially enjoyed watching a fire performer in Harmony Lot, as well as the dancing and the art activities. They were there for the whole event Friday, she said, and never stopped engaging.
“He likes to say that he’s the Gallery Walk’s greatest fan,” she said of Nate.
Meanwhile, local artists such as Felipe Delfino of Brattleboro enjoyed engaging with art lovers at booths along Elliot Street. Delfino sold his whimsical, cartoon-like drawings of cats on stickers. He also does naturalist drawings, among other work. His work can be found at First Proof Press in town.
Sandy Klein of Brattleboro, who worked at New England Youth Theatre for many years as a costumer, attracted much attention to her dolls made of recycled clothing. People of all ages eyed the dolls and picked them up.
“I’ve been character building for 20 years, and now this is sort of a mini version of that,” she said.
And returning to Gallery Walk was Brattleboro photographer Ezra Distler at his portrait booth.
“It has been very busy and everyone has been very lovely,” Distler said, only having time to talk briefly as he waited for a young family to gather up their children for a portrait.
The next Gallery Walk will be the first Friday in June. For more information, including a full list of participating galleries that stay open late, visit brattleboro.com/downtown/gallery-walk.