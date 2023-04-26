BRATTLEBORO — On May 5, Brattleboro’s long-running and beloved arts and community event returns after its winter hiatus. This season, the program will run every first Friday, May through December, from 5 to 9 p.m., rain or shine.
For going on 30 years, Gallery Walk has been a staple of the Brattleboro community. Revamped in 2020, monthly festivities include art in the galleries and in the streets, creative food, pop-up musicians, and friends and neighbors gathering downtown to catch up and celebrate.
From 5 to 9 p.m., there is a huge block party, with the closure of Elliot Street and the Harmony Parking lot, featuring an outdoor stage with live music, a food truck food court and 80 feet of community table featuring white table cloths and locals blooms courtesy of the Brattleboro Garden Club.
Eighteen galleries will boast new exhibit openings, many with the artists present to speak with guests. Interactive art stations pop-up all over downtown with a diverse array of activities and exhibits, for example, artists live painting on easels along Main Street. A point of considerable pride is that these events are free and are meant to truly have something for everyone. Art, in all its forms, brings people together like no other, and that’s what Gallery Walk is all about.