BRATTLEBORO — Gallery Walk director Erin Scaggs estimates that she will have checked the weather on her phone about 38 times by Friday.
Last month, the rain made attendance lower and harder to measure, but the community, hungry for the live music, art and camaraderie, still turned out.
“Because we live in Vermont, and because the way it is, it rained in July, so we didn’t close the street. We pivoted to some indoor locations for some of the elements,” she said.
For example, Main Street Flea, the normally outdoor market, moved inside, as did the Artful Streets community arts component.
“We had to adjust our expectations. We are really looking forward to this Friday,” she said.
The fourth full-fledged Gallery Walk event since before the COVID-19 pandemic is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Brattleboro, rain or shine. According to Weather.com, the forecast for Friday is partly cloudy with a high of 86 degrees Fahrenheit.
The August Gallery Walk will incorporate a theme of “Game On,” with oversized game sets such as Twister, checkers and Bananagrams, a Brattleboro Trivia Show at the Brattleboro History Center and Museum and an educational program about baby squirrels hosted by the Bonnyvale Environmental Education Center and the Brattleboro Food Co-op on the Whetstone Path in front of the co-op.
“Games are everywhere. There is going to be a game for every time for everyone,” Scaggs said.
There will also be an Architectural Scavenger Hunt created by the Vermont chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and brought to Brattleboro through a collaboration with Austin Design in town. In the hunt, families are invited to explore the varied, 19th- and 20th-century architectural styles of downtown Brattleboro. A clue sheet is available for download at aiavt.org and printed copies can be picked up at Gallery Walk. Those who submit their finished clue sheets by Aug. 31 will be entered in a drawing to win a prize.
“We’re very small and dense, and kind of narrow,” so locals might forget to “pause and look up,” said Chamois Holschuh, office manager of Austin Design.
Gallery Walk, a downtown arts celebration in Brattleboro, began to take shape in the 1990s, when gallery owners planned to open their doors at the same time on Friday nights. The event took a hiatus until August 2020, when the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance rebooted Gallery Walk in the form of a locally filmed video series. The first fully in-person Gallery Walk took place the first week of May in the form of a street festival, with not only open galleries, but live music, an outdoor market and food.
“One of the most exciting elements so far has been the opportunity for the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance to collaborate with a huge span of organizations,” Scaggs said.
She noted the food trucks are a helpful promotion for the local businesses.
“Our restaurants are understaffed and overextended so it’s a good fit all around in that sense,” she said.
This month’s live music is provided by Moxie, a local indie rock band. The Stone Church also has music during Gallery Walk from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
“Local musicians are pumped. Most of them are over the moon at getting the opportunity for a paid gig in front of their hometown crowd,” Scaggs said.
Five-year milestone
Gallery Walk is collaborating with the downtown business The Void in celebration of the shop’s fifth anniversary.
Alli Padaigas, co-owner of The Void, 109 Main St., said her store will be having a 20-percent off sale, and body piercings will be available for $20. There will also be raffles, and The Void owners teamed up with Gallery Walk organizers to book the evening’s life music.
The Void is a smoke shop and tattoo parlor, and also sells wears such as T-shirts, hats, socks and jewelry, skateboarding supplies, vegan hair dyes, CBD products and nostalgic items such as videotapes of Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.
“When we first opened, it was small,” Padaigas said. “We’ve expanded quite a lot over the years, taking little pieces of me and my fiancé and what we love and taking it into the business.”
Padaigas owns the shop with her fiancé, Michael Papagna. The shop was previously in a smaller storefront, before moving to its current space two years ago.
More information about The Void can be found on the shop’s Facebook page, @TheVoidVT. More information about Gallery Walk can be found on the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance Facebook page, @DowntownBrattleboro, and at brattleboro.com.