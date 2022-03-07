PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts presents a concert by Balinese gamelan ensemble Gamelan Galak Tika, at Next Stage Arts in Putney on Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 at the door.
Widely acknowledged as Master of gendér wayang, one of its foremost contemporary composers blending traditional and modern gamelan music in imaginative ways, exacting teacher and rebellious spirit, Komin writes music that explodes conventions and pushes limitations of even the strongest performers.
For tickets and more information, visit: flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTQ0MTM3.