PUTNEY — Genre-bending jazz and prog rock fusion trio House of Waters will perform at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, at 6 p.m. Jan. 9.
"Our goal is to widen the palette of what makes its way to Southern Vermont, and House of Waters is something truly unique. Max's virtuosity on the hammered dulcimer is like nothing we've ever seen before," said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage. "This is an opportunity for the community to experience an uncommon instrument played by a master of his craft. It doesn't hurt that the drummer and bassist are also world-class musicians. House of Waters has been carving out a name on the international scene for years, and we're fortunate to be able to bring them here."
Fresh off a globetrotting touring schedule in 2018 and 2019, including four tours of Europe, its first tour in India and numerous shows and festivals in the U.S., House Of Waters saw its 2020 touring schedule derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gratefully, in 2021, House of Waters is back on the road again and eager to please loyal fans.
House of Waters' latest album, "Rising," was released in partnership with GroundUP Music in February 2019. Produced by Guy Eckstine, the album features Max ZT (hammered dulcimer), Moto Fukushima (electric bass) and Ignacio Rivas-Bixio, (drums/percussion). Its eponymous 2016 album, "House of Waters," was also released on Snarky Puppy’s GroundUP Music label, and debuted at second place on the iTunes World Music Charts.
House of Waters' special guest drummer for this show is jazz, Afro-Latin and klezmer percussionist Richie Barshay. From New York City, he is known to perform with The Klezmatics, Herbie Hancock, Lee Konitz, Esperanza Spalding, Chick Corea and many others.
Tickets are $17 in-person and $5 for virtual attendance. More information and tickets, as well as updates related to COVID-19, are at nextstagearts.org.
Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows. Masks are required while inside. For more information about COVID policies, email heather@nextstagearts.org.