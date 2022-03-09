BRATTLEBORO — The George Cables Trio is playing at The Vermont Jazz Center, 72 Cotton Mill Hill, on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Listeners will be treated to a quintessential piano trio experience. They will hear reharmonizations of familiar jazz standards and tuneful, original compositions with rich chord progressions and captivating arrangements.
The concert will be held in front of a full-capacity audience. Proof of vaccination, photo ID and masks are required.
The concert will be live streamed on Facebook and the VJC’s website. The online streaming of this concert will be offered free of charge, but donations are welcomed.
Tickets are available at vtjazz.org, by email at ginger@vtjazz.org or by calling 802-254-9088, ext. 1. Handicapped access for the in-person event is available by emailing ginger@vtjazz.org.