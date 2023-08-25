PUTNEY — When Kat Vellos was in her early 30s, she experienced a common phenomenon: Peers were getting married, having children, moving to other cities, becoming immersed in their careers — or all of the above — leaving little time for platonic connection.
"There's this sort of friendship desert that can happen for folks," Vellos said. "I was like, what is going on? This was really not OK with me, A: because I really value friendship, and B: because a lot of the people I was talking to who said they were having this issue, I cared about them, and I didn't want them to have that issue, either."
She was doing a lot of qualitative research in her day job, she recalls, and decided to apply these skills on her own, with an independent project focused on adult friendships. She did many interviews that led to the writing of her book, "We Should Get Together: The Secret to Cultivating Better Friendships," about how to cultivate better friendships in adulthood.
"We Should Get Together" is also the name of her free, interactive event scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill. The "fireside chat," moderated by Next Stage Executive Director Keith Marks, will explore questions related to the biggest challenges of adult friendship and how to overcome them, how to "make new friends and keep the old," what is "social wellness," and how to create more meaningful connections with coworkers.
"We'll be at an imaginary fireside — unless you actually have a fireplace in the setting, or we put one up on the projector from YouTube or something. And we are having a chat as if we were hanging out next to a fireplace," Vellos said.
The fireside chat will be followed by an audience Q&A. This discussion is co-presented with the Putney Public Library, Putney Community Cares, Putney Food Shelf and the Putney Community Center.
The event is free, but registration is at nextstagearts.org. For more information, call 802-387-0102, email info@nextstagearts.org or visit the website.
Vellos, of the Bay Area in California, recently took the time to talk to Vermont News & Media about alternatives to small talk, the loneliness epidemic and what it means to connect.
Q: You used to organize gatherings called "Better than Small Talk." Can you tell me about these?
A: "Better than Small Talk" is just something that I created because I was really frustrated with going to a lot of events and meetups and potlucks where people just kept asking me, like, the same five questions.
I just felt like I was like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day and was like, I am tired of saying: What do I do? Where did I go to school? Where am I from? And those things are not even the most relevant details of my life. So, this really wanting to get to know people in a deeper way is why I was inspired to do a different kind of gathering and invite others to expand, with a sense of creativity, the way that you can start any conversation or have a different kind of conversation with using better questions — you will have a better conversation.
Just helping people see that that's an option that's available to them, and it doesn't have to be scary or intimidating, and it can actually lead to better connections.
Q: You wrote a popular blog post called "Alternatives to 'How are you?'" Can you talk about what you wrote, and the trouble with that question?
A: It's all about like, how can we replace this question with literally anything else? (laughs)
It's about the fact that we use "How are you?" as a greeting, but it's really a question. So it's kind of impossible to know, like, does somebody really want the true answer? Or do they just want to say, "hello" — they could have just said, "hello."
If they really want to know how you're doing, it would be better to choose a different question, a slightly-worded-differently question to make that clear, just because "how are you" is so often used just as a way to say "hello." I have a whole bunch of examples for ways to ask how someone's doing in a very brief and short way, and ways to ask in a way that's going to invoke some deeper sharing or deeper listening, and ways to do it in a text message instead of just texting someone, "How are you?" — and then it's like, well, how do you answer that in a short or long way in a text?
You could just say, "I'm thinking of you," or whatever it might be. Then I made this entire calendar ... because I was like: Listen, folks, every day of the year, we can actually ask each other a different question to replace one of these small-talk questions.
I'm a little obsessed with this particular behavior in our culture, and trying to shake it up.
Q: You exude a vibe of empathy. Do you think this is a big motivator for you to get to know people better?
A: Yeah, I think it is, because if I want to convey to someone that I want to know how they're doing, I want to think about, how can I ask it in a way that makes that clear, instead of them thinking I'm just giving a greeting.
I also know how nice it feels when I can tell that someone truly wants to know how I'm doing, and has space to hold that, whether they only have like 10 seconds of listening time or 10 minutes of listening time. It's really nice to know that someone thinks of you, right?
Q: Have you struggled with loneliness?
A: Definitely, in that phase of time, where I mentioned, in my 30s, like mid-30s-ish, where I was like: What is going on with friendship? Why did this suddenly get more difficult? It was definitely a time where I experienced loneliness kind of for the first time in my life, because I never really understood it before.
I'm an introvert, and I'm really quite comfortable with solitude, so I never really understood, earlier in life, what loneliness was. I mean, I understood the concept of it, but usually when I had alone time, I was like, 'great, I could use more. I want more alone time.' Then, in my mid-30s, I was feeling lonely because I wanted to hang out with friends, but the people weren't available. And I was like, 'oh, this sucks.'
I got to a deeper understanding of what it felt like to be lonely in a variety of ways. There was one time I was really sick on Christmas, and I was by myself. There was one time, it was Saturday afternoon, it was a brilliant, beautiful day, and I wanted to hang out and there was like, literally no one to hang out with. There were times I was at the park and watching a group of friends, and I was like, how did they do that, in adulthood?
It was like, all of these different examples of times where I did feel that sense of loneliness, and I was like: Nobody should have to feel this. The more I dug into the research about the loneliness epidemic — and the fact that more than half of Americans feel lonely on a regular basis; there's huge rates of loneliness that have gone up since the 1980s to now, with people saying they don't have a confidant, don't have a best friend, don't have someone (they feel) like understands them — the more I dug into the research, the researcher in me was like: Oh, we can't ignore this. How can I do research about what actually works for people to eliminate their loneliness, to make those friends? How can I disseminate that information so that we can heal our society, truly?
Q: What does connection feel like, to you?
A: What does connection feel like to me? It's so funny to try to use thinking to describe a feeling, right? It's funny because it's something I talk about a lot. It's obviously the focus of my work. But I think connection is a very subjective thing that different people might describe differently.
For me, personally, I would just say it feels like an energetic match with who I'm with. It feels like a calm and excited feeling at the same time. It feels like being totally at ease, and open and trusting. It feels like receiving care from somebody else, either through their body language, their facial expressions, their words, like it's clear that they care about me. And then I can do the same for them with my words and body language and facial expressions.
It feels like warmth, like a feeling of warmth, like a yummy, kind of like you want to sit there and stay there longer feeling. Honestly, it feels like love.