PHOTOS: Getting ready for Gallery Walk

BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts co-directors, Petria Mitchell & Jim Giddings hang work from Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday. The show opens on Friday during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro. The downtown arts event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.