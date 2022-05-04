Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jim Giddings, a director at Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts gets ready to hang work up by Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts Co-directors, Petria Mitchell & Jim Giddings, hang up work from Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts Co-directors, Petria Mitchell & Jim Giddings, hang up work from Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts Co-directors, Petria Mitchell & Jim Giddings, hang up work from Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The show opens on Friday, May 6.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts co-directors, Petria Mitchell & Jim Giddings hang work from Rona Lee Cohen on Wednesday. The show opens on Friday during Gallery Walk in Brattleboro. The downtown arts event runs from 5 to 9 p.m.
People gathered in Harmony Parking lot in Brattleboro on Friday, April 22nd for a street festival and parade in celebration of Earth Day. According to Nancy Braus of 350 Brattleboro, the goal was to celebrate the ways in which the community is working towards climate justice and to empower …