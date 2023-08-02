If you go ...

What: Town Meetings on the Arts: Performances and Discussion with Bernie Sanders and Grace Potter

When: Aug. 5 at noon and 4 p.m.

Where: Lyman Point Park, 171 Bridge St., White River Junction and Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1000 Dorset St., South Burlington.

Music and panelists: Grace Potter, Kingdom All Stars, Sound Check, A2VT, Catherine Viner

RSVP: tinyurl.com/t2fbmkhj