BURLINGTON — This weekend, Vermonters will come together around music and the arts at events hosted by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and singer-songwriter Grace Potter.
Taking place Saturday in White River Junction at noon and in South Burlington at 4 p.m., the events will feature performances by Potter, as well as young local artists. Sanders and Potter will also speak with these young artists and guests about how to advance the arts in Vermont and create more opportunities for young Vermont artists across the state.
“It is no secret that many Vermont families are going through a very difficult time as a result of the floods,” said Sanders. “As I have traveled across our state to hear directly from Vermonters as to how this disaster has impacted them, it is inspiring to see their solidarity and sense of community. Now, more than ever, it is important to bring people together. And to my mind, there is no better way to do that than through the arts. We are lucky that Vermont has produced some incredibly talented musicians and I am grateful that some of them — both well-known names like Grace Potter and up-and-coming artists — will be joining us to perform, share their stories, and discuss how we can create more opportunities for young people across Vermont to explore their creativity and express themselves artistically. So, as we stand together through this difficult time, let’s make time for community, for art, and for each other. We hope you will join us for this family-friendly event.”
Born and raised in Fayston, Vermont, Potter burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s as a solo musician and with her band at the time, The Nocturnals. Since then, she has become a Grammy-nominated artist, written many albums, toured the country, and shared stages with the likes of The Rolling Stones, Robert Plant and The Allman Brothers Band. After playing nearly every major music festival in the country, Potter also worked to establish Grand Point North – a music festival in Vermont that brought together local artists and musicians from all over.