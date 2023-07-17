EVERYWHERE — Musician and Vermont native Grace Potter will host a livestream fundraiser for Vermont flood relief tonight at 8:30 p.m. on her YouTube channel.
All proceeds will go to The Vermont Community Foundation's VT Flood Response and Recovery Fund.
Potter will play a flood-themed playlist to bring hope and raise funds for those who need it most.
Potter, who has been described by Spin Magazine as "one of the greatest living voices in rock today," will release her next album, "Mother Road," on Aug. 18. Some may recognize her voice from singing the main title theme, "Stuck in the Middle with You," to the Netflix comedy "Grace and Frankie."
To tune in to her fundraiser tonight, visit youtube.com/user/gracepotterofficial.