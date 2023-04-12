MANCHESTER — Thursday music will be back at this year’s Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival, along with many familiar faces returning to perform at Hunter Park.
The festival, returning for a fourth edition, has opened weekend ticket sales for the weekend of Aug. 18 through Aug. 20. Single-day sales start May 15.
Genre legend and Grammy winner Peter Rowan, who turns 81, in May, will be returning to Manchester. So will progressive bluegrass innovator Sam Bush, returning favorites Watchouse and Mipso, and the Sam Grisman Project.
Mighty Poplar, a bluegrass supergroup that had its first performance on the GMBR stage last summer, is also on the bill, along with the close harmonies of folk duo Milk Carton Kids and Grammy winner Aoife O’Donovan.
“We streamlined things last year because we were still coming out of COVID, and we realized it didn’t stop people coming on Thursday night,” cofounder and promoter Jill Turpin said. “We felt like we owed something to people who came early.”
But even more than that, Jill and John Turpin heard from locals who could not attend Friday through Sunday because of work commitments.
“So Thursday night will be a totally separate ticket price, from 4 to 11 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to a local charity — that’s always been a big thing for us,” Turpin said. “Just to be able to say thank you to locals is a great thing. It’s going to be a really fun night of music, and I’m super pumped.”
The Thursday lineup will be headlined by the band Cabinet and will include local favorites Carling and Will — who have performed at every single GMBR — along with the family harmonies of the Clements Brothers, and Boston band Cold Chocolate.
“Cabinet is definitely a departure in feeling,” Turpin said of Thursday’s headliners. “They’re a dance band, more jamgrass … but it will get you off your feet and dancing for sure.”
Plenty of familiar faces are due to return. It wouldn’t be a GMBR without fiddle player Christian Sedelmyer and guitarist Jordan Tice (“We can’t do it without them,” Turpin says), or Boston-based Twisted Pine (“They are the first band we booked every four years of the festival and we love them.”)
Several of the artists will be touring behind recent albums. One of those is O’Donovan, the lead singer for the string band Crooked Still and the Grammy Award-winning female folk trio I’m with Her (with Sara Watkins and 2022 GMBR performer Sarah Jarosz).
O’Donovan’s recent shows have included a front-to-back performance of Bruce Springsteen’s iconic folk album “Nebraska.” Turpin saw O’Donovan perform those songs recently in New York’s Bowery Ballroom, and said the experience was “ethereal.”
“The audience was standing there in awe. She commanded the room; you could hear a pin drop,” Turpin said.
Turpin is also thrilled that Mighty Poplar, a supergroup with Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse, Noam Pikelny and Chris Eldridge of Punch Brothers, Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon, and Alex Hargraves, who has played fiddle with Billy Strings, will be returning as a group.
The musicians first performed together during last year’s Sunday all-star tribute set. Photos of the musicians backstage at that show — in front of a Jamaica Cottage Shop building — are part of the band’s promotional materials.
In a first for the festival, Tim O’Brien, a multi-instrumentalist and multiple Grammy winner, will perform as “artist at large,” collaborating with performers on the mainstage and at the late-night Lamplighter stage.
“His creativity knows no bounds. He’s an amazing songwriter and an amazing multi-instrumentalist,” Turpin said.
Jill and John Turpin, both real estate professionals by trade, got into music promotion in order to hear more of the bluegrass music they love. And as has been the case since the festival was founded, Jill is most excited when she talks about the opportunities for collaboration among musicians — special moments that can’t be planned or duplicated.
“I’m looking forward to seeing all these artists collaborating with each other. Once again we have no idea what we’re going to see. The bands don’t know it. We don’t know it,” she said.