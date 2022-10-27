The Green Mountain Mummers, having been prevented from performing for two years, are returning to Windham County towns to present their symbolic death-and-resurrection “street theater” rain or shine in six locations.
The group of 10 mostly Windham County residents is probably the oldest continuing sword dance and mumming troupe in the United States. Founded in 1975, the group operates in the manner of the old English Morris and sword dancers from which the dances were originally collected: they meet to practice and perform once a year. The group’s mummers play has been characterized as a “live political cartoon,” often drawing on current events and providing social commentary through humor.
There are performances on Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Pliny Park, Main Street, Brattleboro, 1:30 p.m. at the Brattleboro Common and at 2:30 p.m. at Whetstone Inn, Marlboro. There are performances Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Williamsville Town Center, noon at the Dummerston Center Green and at 1 p.m. at The Gleanery on Main Street, Putney.
For more information, call 802-254-9019.