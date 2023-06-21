GREENFIELD, Mass. — An indie rock band from Brattleboro is among this year’s lineup for one of the region’s favorite music festivals.
Green River Festival, in its 36th year, takes place this Friday through Sunday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield. Headliners include Little Feat, The Wood Brothers, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Sierra Ferrell, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Cory Wong (Vulfpeck) and more. On Friday, the lineup includes Moxie, the Brattleboro band that won Windham County’s Got Talent in 2018.
Gates open at 3 p.m. Friday, with music going from 4 to 10:55 p.m. On Saturday, music goes from noon to 10:55 p.m., and on Sunday, from noon to 8 p.m. Gates open both weekend days at 11 a.m.
This is the third year the festival is at the fairgrounds, after being set at Greenfield Community College from 1986 to 2019. The festival skipped a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and moved to the fairgrounds in 2021.
“What we love about the fairgrounds is a couple of things,” said festival director Jim Olsen. “It’s a bigger space. It has all these cool buildings that we can use.” And now, festivalgoers who travel from afar can camp onsite.
Olsen notes that there are always exciting new acts in the lineup, and highlighted a few in a recent conversation with Vermont News & Media. In Friday’s lineup will be Thee Sacred Souls, which Olsen describes as “kind of reminiscent of Al Green or Marvin Gaye.” In Saturday’s lineup will be an English band called The Heavy Heavy whose sound Olsen describes as “a throwback of old British blues of the ’60s and ’70s — groups like Fleetwood Mac and stuff like that.” Also on Saturday will be Jupiter & Okwess, an Afro pop band Olsen describes as “fantastic” and that is touring large music festivals all over the country.
Tickets range from $59.99 for a Friday pass to $74.99 for a Saturday or Sunday pass to $124.99 for a two-day pass and $169 for a weekend pass. Student and VIP options are also available. Camping is sold out. For more information, visit greenriverfestival.com.