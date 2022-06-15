GREENFIELD, MASS. — The Green River Festival celebrates 35 years on June 24, 25, 26 at Franklin County Fairgrounds with headliners Lake Street Dive, Father John Misty, Guster, Waxahatchee, Ripe, Galactic and many more.
"We are so excited to welcome our musical community back to the fairgrounds this June,” says Green River's Festival Director, Jim Olsen. "We had a great first experience at the fairgrounds last August. It's a much larger facility with great infrastructure. For the first time we were able to host both RV and tent campers on site and still have plenty of space for three stages of music and all the other elements that make Green River Festival special. We know it will be even better in 2022."
Olsen said organizers moved the 2021 festival to late August to give the audience the chance to get fully vaccinated before the event.
"This year we're holding the festival on the last weekend of June, which will give our audience the chance to enjoy great summer weather and the longest days of the year."
For a full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit greenriverfestival.com.