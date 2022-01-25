BENNINGTON — A homegrown burlesque and cabaret troupe returns to Bennington Performing Arts Center Feb. 11 and 12.
Gypsy Layne Valentine’s Spectacular is ready and willing to spark up the Valentine’s Day weekend with a dazzling dose of body-positive sizzle. Expected are lots of laughs, plenty of thrills and tons of heart in two evenings. The show will include sketches, circus arts, dance moves and more.
Both shows are at 8 p.m. There are limited VIP tables available for $100 each for up to three people. Call the Box Office at 802-447-0564 to reserve a table.
Bennington Performing Arts Center is at 331 Main St. Tickets are at bpacvt.org. This is an adult-only event.
All attendees must show proof of vaccination. A mask must be worn when in the building.