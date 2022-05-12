PUTNEY — A multigenerational collective of Haitian musicians formed in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 earthquake will perform as part of a local summer music series.
Lakou Mizik will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road, as part of Next Stage Arts' Bandwagon Summer Series.
"The idea for the band was hatched in 2010 on a hot November night in Port-au-Prince. Haiti was still reeling from the earthquake, a cholera epidemic was raging, and a political crisis filled the streets with enough tire burning ferocity to close the international airport. Steeve Valcourt, a guitarist and singer whose father is one of the country's iconic musicians, singer Jonas Attis and American producer Zach Niles met in Valcourt's muggy basement studio and agreed that Haiti's music and culture could serve as an antidote to the flood of negativity," according to a show description.
Tickets, at nextstagearts.org, are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate and children under 12 are free. This show is included in the Bandwagon Series Pass.