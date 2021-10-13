BENNINGTON — An annual Halloween Show at The Left Bank Gallery in North Bennington is now on display through Nov. 8.
The exhibit celebrates myths, spectral beings, ephemeral nature and more. Through the work of 22 artists, visitors are invited to explore the mysteries of the Bennington Triangle and the legends of The Sandman of Cologne, La Cobra Verde and the Maiden, Mother and Crone.
“I like to take every opportunity to embrace the Halloween season,” said Rhonda Ratray, gallery caretaker. “This year’s theme, ‘Haunting,’ is open enough that the variety of interpretations are really a treat to explore.”
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with a reception Oct. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., during which masks will be required and refreshments will be served outside. The gallery is at 5 Bank St.
Contact rhondaratray@gmail.com for more information and additional gallery hours.