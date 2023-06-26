BRATTLEBORO — There will be a new artist reception Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Harmony Collective, 49 Elliot St. The public is welcome.
Rachel Eleanor Brown, Sarah Gerould, Sandy Klein, Julia Sorensen and Monty Zwickerhill are the artists. “This is an exciting time for Harmony Collective,” said founder Kay Curtis. “This is a dynamic group that includes painters working in a variety of styles and mediums, and a doll maker. Their addition reflects the continued vitality of the Collective, the strength of the creative community in the Brattleboro area and the need for a welcoming place for local artists to share their work.”
Rachel Eleanor Brown is a painter, tattooist and writer. After studying at Parsons, the New School for Design in NYC, she pursued her apprenticeship in tattooing which led to opening Strange Brew in 2011. Alongside tattooing, she has spent the last decade concentrating in watercolor illustrations that pull inspiration from traditional tattoo elements as well as oil portraiture of musical and historical influences.
Sarah Gerould’s paintings are a window on our world: serious, humorous, grotesque and serene. They are an observation and a passion, an escape and a commitment. The landscapes and creatures take her back to places she’s been, and affirm her commitment to the natural world. Throughout her life, Sarah has sought mixes of art and the natural world. She explores painting, marbling, printmaking and collage.
Sandy Klein is an artist, early childhood educator and costumier. Her current work, Redoodle Dolls, is a joyous culmination of those experiences. Sandy says, “character building is the joy of this work. Each doll tells me who they are as I create them.” She works in repurposed materials and each doll has a story of how they were created.
Julia Sorensen’s focus is abstract contemporary art although she enjoys plein air painting and capturing the ethereal feeling of nature. Her work is mostly oil or acrylic on canvas, with the occasional encaustic piece. Texture and layering are typical features in her work, which can appear sculptural. She believes that art has the ability to capture intrinsic elements of life and all that is fleeting as well as an ability to both express and evoke feelings.
Monty Zwickerhill is passionate about exploring artistic expression in whatever medium she can lay her hands on to. Currently she works primarily with watercolor, gouache, and acrylic pens on wood and paper. In her anatomical works she uses a base of watercolor, layered with gouache, and adds details and embellishments with acrylic paint pens, on wood or paper. In her Gender Envies works, she works with acrylic paint pens on wood or paper.