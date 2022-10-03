BRATTLEBORO — A four-course dinner of regional, sustainably produced ingredients by the Brattleboro caterer Forage & Flourish is part of the next event in a local series of film screenings.
The downtown arts venue Epsilon Spires continues its Food System Series, presented in partnership with the local organic microgreen farm Grateful Greens, with a Harvest Dinner, followed by a showing of the 2020 documentary "Kiss the Ground," at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the 190 Main St. venue.
James Mayer, of Grateful Greens, said he chose to feature "Kiss the Ground," which explores how regenerative farming practices that enrich the soil can reduce the carbon in our atmosphere, because “our soil is losing its vitality, health and nutrients at an astonishingly fast rate. I hope that this film will help people realize the important role of soil, and inspire us to help save it in ways that are realistic for each of us to achieve.”
"Kiss the Ground" is narrated by Woody Harrelson and features cameos by celebrity climate activists such as Rosario Dawson, Patricia Arquette and Gisele Bündchen. The New York Times describes the film as “a persuasive and optimistic plan to counter the climate crisis” that is “elevated by stirring imagery” and “inspires a rare feeling of hope.”
The four-course menu for the harvest dinner will feature ingredients from local producers in various sectors of sustainable agriculture including regenerative meat and fruit, urban indoor farms, and organic farms with a focus on regionally appropriate crop varieties. Some of the farmers will also be in attendance at the event.
Tickets for the dinner are limited and priced at $65 each, which includes one drink per person. Reduced-price tickets for those experiencing financial hardship are available for $30. Dinner tickets include admission to the film; tickets for the film only are priced on a sliding scale of $5 to $12. All tickets can be purchased in advance at epsilonspires.org.