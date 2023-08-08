PUTNEY — The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Attila Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since to serve approximately 75 students, ranging in age from 6 to 95 each year, and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Helen Sung, a New York City piano player, goes over music theory with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Students listen to Helen Sung, a New York City piano player, while going over music theory during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Malik McLaurine, New York City bass player, talks about cords with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Malik McLaurine, New York City bass player, talks about cords with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Malik McLaurine, New York City bass player, talks about cords with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Eugene Uman, Vermont Jazz Center director, discusses music theory with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Eugene Uman, Vermont Jazz Center director, discusses music theory with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Helen Sung, a New York City piano player, goes over music theory with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students listen to Helen Sung, a New York City piano player, while going over music theory during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Malik McLaurine, New York City bass player, talks about cords with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Malik McLaurine, New York City bass player, talks about cords with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Malik McLaurine, New York City bass player, talks about cords with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eugene Uman, Vermont Jazz Center director, discusses music theory with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Eugene Uman, Vermont Jazz Center director, discusses music theory with some students during the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Students listen to a Saxophone Master Class at the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Freddie Bryant leads the Guitar Master Class at the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Freddie Bryant leads the Guitar Master Class at the Vermont Jazz Center’s 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The Vermont Jazz Center hosted its 48th annual week-long Summer Jazz Workshop at The Putney School. The workshop began in the 1970s as a small jam session in VJC founder Atilla Zoller's barn in Newfane. It has grown since then to serve approximately 75 students ranging in age from 6-95 each year and to employ around 25 faculty members from many parts of the globe.