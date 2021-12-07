BRATTLEBORO — Vermont Center for Photography (VCP) is hosting a Holiday Photo Sale in its spacious new gallery in downtown Brattleboro.
An extensive inventory of new and used digital and film cameras, tripods, lenses, camera bags, equipment, gear, film, photo books, art prints, gift cards and more is available for photo enthusiasts of every level. The sale is open now and runs through Dec. 19.
Visitors can also view the current work on exhibit, browse the library shelves, and check out VCP's darkroom and digital lab facilities.
The center is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter at 22 High St. and take stairs to 2nd floor, or use the street-level accessible entrance at 10 Green St. More information is available by calling 802-251-6051 or online at vcphoto.org.