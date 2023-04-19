BRATTLEBORO — Hundreds of people paraded around Brattleboro to honor the life of Jonas Fricke on Sunday. Fricke, a popular artist from Brattleboro, died in Florida March 5 after suffering a medical event.
Puppets, clowns, musicians and more filled the streets in honor of Fricke, who in addition to a respected artist of many mediums, was a friend to many. Fricke, according to his website, jonasfrickeart.com, was a “radical musician,” painter, screenprinter and more. He was 42 years old.
Local actor Doran Hamm, who knew Fricke from community clown classes, has described the late artist as “a very special human being” who was “so important to so many people,” and his artwork as “radical cardboard art meets performance clown meets music beatbox joy.”
“They were just this beautiful, elemental enigma of comedy and joy,” Hamm previously told the Reformer about Fricke. “They radiated well beyond their physical person, and you can’t say that for everyone. They were the head of the parade and the marching band and the banners and the clowns. They were the parade but you were invited.”