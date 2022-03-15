PUTNEY — Genre-bending jazz and prog rock fusion trio House of Waters performs at Next Stage Arts on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
House of Waters' special guest drummer for this show is jazz, Afro-Latin and klezmer percussionist Richie Barshay. Based in New York City, he is known to perform with The Klezmatics, Herbie Hancock, Esperanza Spalding and many others.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours is required for entry to indoor shows. Masks required while inside the venue. For more information about our COVID policies, please email info@nextstagearts.org.