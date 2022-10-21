BRATTLEBORO — Fungi Fest is happening now at Brattleboro Clayworks, 532 Putney Road, through Oct. 30.
With all this humidity, mushrooms keep popping up and more ideas for pottery are jousting around in Clayworks artisans' heads and into their hands. These include ceramic mushrooms in all kinds of colors, mushroom-adorned plates, mugs and bowls, and all sorts of artistic versions of this favorite fungi. Even slime-free slugs are hanging out in the gallery.
Billie Stark, potter at 141 Cider Mill Hill in West Brattleboro, said Fungi Fest is going strong.
"We have had some good sales, and today a car group is coming in," she said last weekend.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and by chance or appointment. More information is at brattleboroclayworks.com.