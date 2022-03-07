VERMONT — "Ice Out: A Novel" is an intricate blend of literary fiction, magical realism and suspense.
It's a modern fable of forgiveness and redemption after a woman finds herself caught in a sinister, dream-like forest habituated by women who have been betrayed by their partners.
Francesca Bodin has a near-perfect life as an accomplished music teacher and professional flutist living in the Vermont countryside with her husband, Ben, and their 4-year old daughter, Addie. This ends suddenly when a snowmobiling accident traps the three of them in a frozen lake. Ben, after escaping onto the ice, leaves her and Addie to die.
"Ice Out: A Novel" comes out May 24.