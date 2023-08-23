MANCHESTER — Guitars twanged. Violins wheedled and wailed. Singers cajoled and roared and soothed. Mandolins … did whatever mandolins do. And the fourth annual Green Mountain Bluegrass and Roots Festival stirred its breeze over 2,000 happy souls gathered in Hunter Park from Thursday through Sunday evening.
The festival pulled people to Manchester — from Tennessee, from North Carolina, from New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island — their license plates in the acres of cars revealing their homes. Some camped in tents and in RVs large and small. Delaware and Pennsylvania. Some trekked in for a day only. New York and Vermont. But their smiles and peaceful countenances suggested that their spiritual home for the day was the state of Bluegrass nestled near the Green Mountains.
Over four days, 25 bands played. The crowd fanned out in front of the main stage, standing, leaning back on arms, sitting in all manner of fold-up chairs, lying flat on quilts and grass, swaying, tapping, nodding to the beat, licking ice cream, sipping beer. Children giggled and swooped under grown-up legs. Gray hair poked from under baseball caps and cowboy hats. Hazy clouds often did their best to shield the crowd.
Hungry and thirsty, people wandered off to 13 food and coffee trucks, finding Fiddlehead IPAs, and Filipino food. Eleven artisan shops sold organic cotton T-shirts and wooden cup holders and jewelry. The music laid its hands over all.
Late Sunday evening, the stage fell silent. Festival-goers dispersed, bluegrass and Americana softly echoing in the woods nearby and in their heads.