BRATTLEBORO — A documentary about a competitive skier from Vermont. Flash fiction told through short films. A story with no dialogue, told entirely through apparent surveillance recordings (and set to the “Scooby Doo” theme).
These are among projects completed by students in the filmmaking program at Windham Regional Career Center in Brattleboro. One of the first things instructor Jesse Kreitzer notes when discussing the program is the wide array of types of films, reflective of the different students’ strengths.
“It’s a small enough program where I can be adaptive, and meet students where they're at and pull from their experiences and their hobbies and their interests,” Kreitzer said. “It lends itself to a really sort of a collective body of work — regardless of whether or not they plan to pursue film as a career.”
The year-long filmmaking course is open to students from Brattleboro Union High School and other schools in the region. Kreitzer said he currently has 10 students enrolled at an introductory level, plus four advanced. He presented several student works at a screening at the high school this past September, and hopes to host another screening in town this coming June.
Kreitzer noted that the students learned about all aspects of filmmaking: from cinematography to sound to casting and costuming. This gave the students an opportunity to identify their strengths and learn how best to contribute as a member of a team.
"Now, having experienced that, it's in their bones, they feel what production is. I don't romanticize it or sugarcoat it. You have to wear lots of hats, and you'll excel in some areas and falter in others," Kreitzer said. "Where someone excels, and another falters, they work together to support one another and make stronger work because of it."
Program alum Jamie Jarvis-Stores, now studying film at Emerson College, made a film called "No Posers" about aspiring alternative musicians — inspired in part from her own struggles with writing music.
"It started out more as like, I wrote these two characters out of self-hatred. It stems more into what it's like to try to make legitimately good art, music or movies, when you're a teenager, and you don't really know that much about how to do it; you just have a passion for it," she said.
The film playfully pokes fun at the characters. "It's mostly just like, a goofy comedy," she said.
Ultimately, her favorite part was having an audience to enjoy a comedy of her own making — having been nervous to show her work.
"They seemed to like it, so that was kind of nice," she said.
Jonah Bingham, another alum and now a freelance videographer in Brattleboro, couldn't name a singular favorite part of the program, but instead, said his favorite part was the way the experience changed him as an artist.
"The way it changed me and the way it changed how I saw work in general, was super valuable — the work was motivating," he reflected. "I fell in love with the craft that I was working on. I've never experienced that before."