BENNINGTON — When Project Feed the Thousands was struggling, and it looked like the agency wasn’t going to meet its fundraising goals for its nine food shelves last year, organizers knew where to turn: the Brattleboro Reformer.
Rose Haynes tells Vermont News & Media that her Guilford-based nonprofit ran into fundraising trouble in mid-December, and that the Reformer stepped up and “did several things that helped us out immensely.”
“They sponsored a daily ad, prominently published all of our press releases, inserted our brochure into one of its editions, sent one of their reporters and photographers to the food bank to write a feature piece for us, and wrote an opinion piece that was well-researched and highly informative,” Haynes recalled recently. “The course of the campaign turned immediately.”
Hayes was abiding in her thanks to the countless generous local community members for their much-needed support and for the help the Reformer provided.
The work we do
Jordan Brechenser, president and publisher of the Banner, Journal and Reformer, said Project Feed the Thousands is just one beneficiary of the work that his company provides day-in, day-out, every day of the year, for residents and businesses of Southern Vermont and beyond.
Whether it’s donated staff hours and services, or hundreds of thousands of dollars that Vermont News & Media infuses into Southern Vermont counties through its donations, marketing, advertising, news reporting and business contracts, the goal is always the same: preserve, protect and propagate the Southern Vermont way of life, said Brechenser.
"Our papers legacies are rich, and while the times might be changing, our commitment to our communities hasn't wavered," Brechenser said.
Newspapers don’t often discuss business or put the spotlight on themselves.
Brechenser noted 2022 was worth taking stock of, especially considering the real-time importance of a free and able media to Southern Vermont. The place of a newspaper in its community is a dispensation granted by the U.S. Constitution, but only guaranteed with support from subscriptions, advertising and related services.
‘Click subscribe’
“Click ‘subscribe’ after reading,” Brechenser recommended. “Newspapers are struggling all over the U.S., leading to news deserts, higher taxes, an uninformed populace, municipal corruption and a cloak of deception tossed over the public’s eye. The hard work we do for the community can’t last without its direct support in new and returning subscribers, adverting, and business partnerships.”
Southern Vermont residents should know that the work of the Reformer, Banner and Journal is more than just award-winning hard news or public service journalism, noted Vermont News & Media’s executive editor Noah Hoffenberg.
“These papers also produce cutting-edge journalism on food, the arts, sports, commerce, and cultural visionaries and icons, such as Jessie Diggins, Punch Brothers and Watchouse, Don McLean, Dar Williams, Lindsey Jacobellis, Maxine Linehan, Pat Adams, Phish, Jim Kaat, Peter Galbraith, Tom Bodett and Soccer Mommy, and the world's most interesting man, Jonathan Goldsmith,” Hoffenberg said. "These folks either live here with us, or visit and pass through. We take you to them, and share their lives and work with you. Our Southern Vermont culture matters. We're the real thing."
What’s been achieved in 2022 …
In its renovated, modern and highly accessible locations to serve our customers, Vermont News & Media’s community-based newsrooms, creative and sales departments in Manchester, Brattleboro and Bennington have:
- delivered daily award-winning news on subjects like the Koffee Kup bakery dissolution, downtown Bennington revitalization, PFOA contamination, and banner revenue receipts for businesses and towns in the Northshire and the mountains;
- provided more than $100,000 in marketing campaigns to area organizations that needed the help to raise public awareness for their respective causes;
- added staff to the newsrooms (names like Tory Rich, Stew Cairns, Gordon Dossett) and to business operations (Ahmad Yassir) to boost the number of local headlines and commercial production outputs to better serve our readers;
- took a 161-year-old weekly, the Manchester Journal, and transformed it into digital daily e-edition, with the vital assistance of sponsors Stratton Mountain Resort, TPW Real Estate and VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region;
- garnered additional journalism and community-based awards, such as NENPA honors for video news, health reporting, feature photography, and political and serious columns;
- launched the Vermontitude podcast with partners Great Eastern Radio and BCTV, our first go at a weekly video broadcast on important news matters in Windham County;
- rebranded the regional UpCountry magazine and made it into the more Green Mountain-focused Vermont Country Magazine, a window into quintessential Vermont life for locals and visitors alike with a goal of promoting tourism to the state;
- the Brattleboro Reformer won the New England Newspaper & Press Association's Distinguished Paper of the Year for its overall coverage;
- brought back successful in-person events, like Street Food Fest, Back to School Backpack Giveaway, and Trunk or Treat, helping hundreds of families in the process and providing fun community activities;
- expanded our business coverage into a dedicated weekly section providing more in-depth coverage of our local businesses, small and large;
- hosted a widely broadcasted U.S. Senate debate, and served as a nexus for press conferences;
- provided free subscriptions and computer tablets to Afghan refugees who arrived in our towns, our newest neighbors;
- undertook a six-month news and cultural project to build bridges between Vermont and the Indo-Pacific;
- and provided exclusive Ukraine coverage during the start of the war, giving our readers a realtime firsthand perspective.
What’s ahead for 2023?
This year, Brechenser said Vermont News & Media will be:
- expanding its coverage to underserved communities in Vermont;
- adding additional video content to tell commerce-related stories;
- assisting those who want local news but cannot afford it, with discounted subscriptions and tablet options;
- and more coverage on news that matters to our readers: community reporting, arts, opinion, crime and investigative articles. If you have a tip, email our newsrooms to report it (news@reformer.com, news@manchesterjournal.com and news@benningtonbanner.com).
“We are local to our communities. We do business here, and we live here. Our papers are growing in a time when many are folding. In some areas of Vermont, news deserts are missing out on boots-on-the-ground reporting, forced to rely upon distant online-only news outlets with no ties to the towns they serve,” Brechenser noted. “Our papers truly belong to the communities they serve, and we answer to our readers.”
Vermont News & Media papers cover everything people care about, from obituaries to crime, to new businesses and local sports, Brechenser noted.
“We cover what matters locally,” Brechenser said, noting that’s not the case in communities that are written about by out-of-town or far-flung outfits that are coming in to capture revenue, without focus on local news.
Many partnerships for success
Jenny Dewar, executive director of the BBC, told Vermont News & Media that the Banner was essential to the operations and success of the downtown-focused agency in 2022. Dewar said, during a time of change at the agency, the Banner staff was exceptional in its response times and products.
“I lost my assistant over six months ago and decided to take the time to really assess what we needed in terms of staff. In the meanwhile, the sales team at the Banner took over our digital advertising and designed all the marketing materials. I found them all easy to work with and understanding of our needs,” recalled Dewar. “The work was impeccable, and we would not have had as successful of an event-filled year without this service. It was well-worth it.”
Sunrise Family Resource Center’s Denise Main told VNM that the Banner plays an integral role in the overall success of its decades-long Warm the Children event, which matches donors and winter clothing with the kids who need it most and would otherwise go without.
The Banner helps “not only with advertising and articles but as a member of the community team that has taken on this effort starting this past year,” said Main. “We are very grateful to them as we work to provide this wonderful service to local children and families.”
A patron of the arts
In Putney, Next Stage Arts Executive Director Keith Marks said that the Reformer was a natural fit for a partner for the arts organization's outdoor Bandwagon Summer Series.
“They invest in our community and care deeply for its continued success,” said Marks, who expressed gratitude for the partnership and said he looked forward to building even stronger bonds in the days ahead.
Sarah McLachlan would be proud
Brechenser noted how his company is also partial to the animals who live in Southern Vermont with their reader friends, leading to partnerships with places like the Windham County Humane Society.
Maya Richmond, executive director of the regional Humane Society, said for smaller organizations that rely on charitable giving, it can be a challenge in sharing information broadly.
“The Reformer’s commitment to promoting what is happening in the community has helped us reach a wider audience [and to] accomplish its mission by telling people about special animals, our clinics and promoting our events,” Richmond said.
Building a stronger community
Back in the human arena, the Banner and Journal have been of help to United Counseling Service, Southwestern Vermont’s premier mental health agency.
“The Bennington Banner and Vermont News & Media (especially Susan Plaisance) have generously worked with us,” said Heidi French, UCS’ director of community relations and development. “With their support, we have been able to make sure the community is aware and can participate in our community events. They are a partner who works with us in building a stronger community.”
The hard work of advertising, periodical circulation, news reporting, marketing, publishing: Vermont News & Media does it all via its Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal newspapers and Vermont Country Magazine, said executive editor Hoffenberg in a statement issued Tuesday.
“We’ve been doing this for Bennington County since 1841, and in Brattleboro and Manchester, just a few years after that,” Hoffenberg said. “Our papers and websites might look less like Col. John Stark and more like Tony Stark these days, but the essential mission is the same: preserve the Vermont way of life, both in documenting its life and times, as well as in advocacy for its least visible and voiceless residents.”
Changing with the times
Brechenser recalled some lyrics that fit the Southern Vermont media and business climate.
"As the legendary Bob Dylan said best, 'the times they are a-changin' and we at Vermont News & Media are doing just that. While our papers have been around for hundreds of years collectively, and many of our staff have been working for these papers for decades, we know we can't remain stagnant," Brechenser said.
He noted how every year is more of a fiscal challenge, with fewer people reading a traditional newspaper and marketing dollars moving to online giants, such as Google and Facebook.
"That aside, it's important for us to reflect at all the positive work we have done in 2022, and welcome the opportunities and new friends and readers in 2023," Brechenser said. "We look forward to continuing to serve our communities, readers and businesses, and continue to remain a vital part of the region's vision and success."