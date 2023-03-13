AMHERST, Mass. — An indie-pop band and previous winner of Windham County's Got Talent is performing in nearby Western Mass. at the end of this month.
Moxie, touring both coasts in the last six months, has racked up a large following for its danceable sound. The four-piece will perform at 8 p.m. March 31 at The Drake in Amherst, with support from Cloudbelly and LuxDeluxe. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Moxie’s latest single, "VT-9," is as energetic as it is contemplative, according to a provided description.
"As a crashing intro breaks away, nostalgic lyricism fills the space as the band shows off their impressive ability to make contrasting sections sound cohesive. Bittersweet choruses reflect moments of connection and the acknowledgment of their brevity. Howling, a guitar solo closes the single and distant piano decorates the last notes. As they ring out, the band says it all when overhead mics catch them say, ‘that one felt really sweet,'" the description reads.
For tickets, visit thedrakeamherst.org/events/moxie.