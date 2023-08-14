NEWFANE — An exhibit of recent large-scale ink drawings and small color paintings by Newfane artist Leonard Ragouzeos is now on display in the Crowell Gallery at Moore Free Library.
Prior to moving to Newfane in 2005, Ragouzeos taught studio art for 31 years as an art professor in Iowa and in Pennsylvania, while simultaneously maintaining an active studio life and exhibition presence. Ragouzeos began working with India ink on paper in a representational manner in the mid-1990s, focusing on faces and single common objects like tools or fruit. Several of his newest "Utility Pole" series will be included in this exhibit. Also on display will be a series of small color abstractions in water media and oils.
The Ragouzeos exhibit will hang through the month of August. An artist reception was held Aug. 12. The gallery is at the Moore Free Library, 23 West St., Newfane. Gallery hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m.; Thursday 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.