GUILFORD — On Aug. 15 at 7 p.m., Fogo no Trio performs in Wendy’s Jazz Soiree series on Tater Lane in Guilford.
Fogo no Trio is an instrumental Brazilian trio featuring original music influenced by Brazilian choro and samba. The trio brings together several award-winning musicians: U.S. violinist Andrew Finn Magill, Brazilian mandolinist Ian Coury and Brazilian guitarist Cesar Garabini.
Choro was the first popular Brazilian music, emerging in the 1870s, and is the precursor to samba, bossa nova and modern popular Brazilian music. Renowned for its virtuosic musicianship and diverse rhythmic palette, it is one of the most exciting instrumental genres on the planet.
Tickets are $15 to $20 at the door. For more information, call 802-254-6189.