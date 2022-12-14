PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an acoustic music Winter Solstice Mini-Fest featuring multi-instrumentalist Matt Flinner and folk/roots trio Low Lily at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Next Stage.
The four award-winning musicians, accompanied by double bassist Steve Roy, celebrate the Solstice playing energetic instrumentals and songs for the season on mandolins, guitars, fiddle, and banjo, and singing in three- and four-part harmony.
Grammy-nominated mandolinist Matt Flinner has made a career out of playing acoustic music in new ways. Over the past two decades, Low Lilly's Liz Simmons and Flynn Cohen have crafted a signature sound that is deeply rooted in tradition yet refreshingly contemporary. Simmons, Cohen and newest bandmate Natalie Padilla have performed with numerous well-known names in folk and traditional music, including Ruth Moody, Aoife Clancy, Livingston Taylor, Melanie and Peter Rowen.
Next Stage is at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney. Tickets are $20 in advance and $24 at the door. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine and cocktail cash bar.