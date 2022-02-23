PUTNEY — One of Isaiah J. Thompson’s favorite aspects of his group IT’s Freedom is what it lacks: drums.
The group consists of Thompson on piano, Zoe Obadia on alto saxophone and Felix Moseholm on bass.
“These are the instruments that I feel like sometimes are forgotten, because they're a little bit more soft-spoken,” Thompson said. “But the intelligence is on the highest level.”
The trio, with sounds informed by jazz, gospel and blues, will perform at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, at 5 p.m. Sunday. The show is part of the venue’s celebration of Black History Month.
"Isaiah has a unique voice in that he captures the elders of jazz while still very much contributing to that conversation," said Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. "When you listen to him perform, it's clear why he's a rising star in the New York jazz scene. He was an obvious choice to present for one of our Black History Month concerts."
The show will consist of original compositions as well as covers of Black composers Thompson said have been influential to him. These include Thelonious Monk and Charles Mingus.
“We're trying to get to the essence of what the music is, while being free in our interpretation of that,” Thompson said in describing his trio’s approach.
The name IT’s Freedom has a few different meanings, with perhaps the most obvious being its leader’s initials. Another is homage to a piece by Duke Ellington. A third meaning goes back to the freedom of playing without drums — which Thompson said is also a little nerve-wracking.
“A lot of times, we've sort of lost our ability to listen to something that's deeply sophisticated if it's not presented to you in a way that may be obvious,” he said in a Zoom interview from New York City. “And so I felt like I am kind of exercising some freedom myself by saying, you know, I believe in this, and I want people to hear this.”
Thompson, 24, who grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, said his parents had him start learning classical piano early on, but he didn’t feel a strong connection to the music. He found his way into jazz through a neighbor, who also shared with him a lot of R&B. His interest led him to join several jazz programs for children and teens.
“I started to understand what jazz was,” he said. “I was surrounded by kids my age that could play on such a high level. And I think that's what pushed me.”
He also credits a music teacher named Bob Mikula for introducing him to all kinds of music, and for spending hours teaching him — beyond what was asked.
“We'd ask him to give me a lesson for an hour and we'd sit in there for like, four,” Thompson said. “You know, he was just really invested in me.”
As for his bandmates for Sunday’s show, Thompson notes that Moseholm hails from Copenhagen, to where many Black jazz musicians have moved because of racism.
“I always say, you know, the music doesn’t discriminate. The problem is that people do sometimes,” Thompson said. “It’s important for everyone to see that Black music is so impactful, and that it’s most of the time what most people listen to, even if they don’t realize.”
He has known Obadia since youth, and said the trio’s sound hones in on her sophisticated style of playing.
“I feel like definitely, women are not appreciated enough in the music,” he noted.
Of both his bandmates, he said, “I love them with an intensity.”
More information and tickets to Sunday’s show are available at nextstagearts.org. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.